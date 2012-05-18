LONDON May 18 German Bund futures rose within
touching distance of record highs on Friday as fears of
contagion from Greece's deep political crisis grew after Moody's
carried out a mass downgrade of Spanish banks.
Greece saw its credit rating cut deeper into junk territory
by Fitch late on Thursday, with the agency citing a rising risk
that the country might have to leave the euro zone.
Athens failed to form a government after elections on May 6
and is due to hold another round of polls in a month in which
parties opposing the country's bailout programme are expected to
do well.
Bund futures were last 24 ticks higher on the day
at 143.91, having risen more than 800 ticks in the past two
months to hit a record high of 144.03 on Thursday.
"The Spanish banks downgrade, we knew it was coming, but
obviously it's been confirmed ... and there's flight to quality
everywhere. It's hard to fight (the trend), I'm very
constructive on Bunds," one trader said.
Debt issued by the two larger states most vulnerable to
contagion from the Greek crisis is expected to remain under
pressure. Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yields
were trading above 6 percent and
heading towards levels considered unsustainable.
Weak U.S. business activity data on Thursday has added to
the anxiety and many investors are hoping for signs from
policymakers that decisions to mitigate the crisis were in the
pipeline.
A G8 summit over the weekend is likely to add more pressure
on Europe to act.