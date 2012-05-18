CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil rises off one-month lows
June 8 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices edged up after dropping to one-month lows the previous day.
LONDON May 18 German government bond yields fell to new record lows across the curve on Friday as concerns over Greece's political crisis and the health of Spanish banks continued to push flows into assets perceived as safe havens.
Bund futures rose 39 ticks on the day to record highs of 144.06, while cash 10-year German bond yields hit record lows of 1.396 percent.
Two-year yields also fell to their lowest ever level at 0.028 percent.
June 8 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices edged up after dropping to one-month lows the previous day.
ABU DHABI, June 8 Abu Dhabi's state investor International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), which merged with state investment fund Mubadala Development Company last month, said it returned to profit in 2016, helped by a sharp drop in impairments and lower feedstock costs.