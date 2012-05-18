LONDON May 18 German government bond yields fell to new record lows across the curve on Friday as concerns over Greece's political crisis and the health of Spanish banks continued to push flows into assets perceived as safe havens.

Bund futures rose 39 ticks on the day to record highs of 144.06, while cash 10-year German bond yields hit record lows of 1.396 percent.

Two-year yields also fell to their lowest ever level at 0.028 percent.