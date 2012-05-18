CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil rises off one-month lows
June 8 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices edged up after dropping to one-month lows the previous day.
LONDON May 18 Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Friday as fears of contagion from Greece's political crisis grew and after Moody's downgraded a large number of Spanish banks.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 5 basis points to 6.39 percent, while the Italian equivalent was also 5 basis points higher at 6.03 percent.
That widened the spread over safe-haven German Bunds, where yields hit new lows. Curves flattened as shorter-dated paper underperformed.
ABU DHABI, June 8 Abu Dhabi's state investor International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), which merged with state investment fund Mubadala Development Company last month, said it returned to profit in 2016, helped by a sharp drop in impairments and lower feedstock costs.