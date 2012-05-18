* Poll shows Greece electing pro-bailout government
* But concerns that Athens may leave the euro remain
* Bunds hit new highs, Spanish, Italian yields rise
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 18 German government bond yields hit
record lows on Friday, and were expected to fall further as a
mass downgrade of Spanish banks' credit ratings heightened fears
that a Greek political crisis could evolve into a euro zone
financial meltdown.
Investor appetite for the least risky assets showed no sign
of flagging, despite the ever lower returns on offer, as they
fretted about contagion from Greece to Spain, whose banks have
been hammered by a property bust.
Another ratings agency, Fitch, added to the gloom,
downgrading Greece further into junk territory on Thursday on
the heightened risk the country might have to leave the euro
zone.
With markets ignoring a poll showing the tide turning in
favour of the pro-bailout parties in Greece a month before a
snap election, Italian and Spanish bond yield curves flattened -
a symptom of a higher perceived default risk.
"Polls can obviously change. Obviously we know how shaky the
situation is and this is not really taken very seriously," said
Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.
"Moody's continues to wield the axe on the banking sector
and that's more of a hard fact than any polls. It's another day
and another high for the Bund futures ... and I don't see
anything stopping them on the way up."
Bund futures were last six ticks higher at 143.73,
having hit a record high of 144.06 earlier in the session.
Schnautz recommended investors target 145.50, which was
consistent with another 10 basis point fall in cash 10-year
yields towards 1.30 percent.
He also said two-year German yields, which hit
a record low of 2.8 bps, could soon fall into negative territory
as investors were more concerned about getting most of their
money back rather than making a profit.
Some other analysts were reluctant to bet more on Bunds.
Top-rated bonds such as UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries are
offering a 30-40 bps premium over Bunds and Societe Generale
strategists recommended then to investors given that in a euro
zone break-up scenario Germany would take a hit as well.
REMEMBER NOVEMBER
For now, contagion is mainly hitting debt issued by Spain
and Italy. Their benchmark 10-year yields
were very volatile on Friday but remained close to
or above 6 percent and were seen heading rapidly towards levels
considered unsustainable.
Their bond markets are also becoming increasingly illiquid.
The difference between the price that buyers want to pay for
a 10-year Spanish bond and what sellers want to receive, a gauge
of market liquidity, was about 75 cents on Friday, almost double
what it was in March when the government first said its budget
deficit cutting efforts were off track.
"Volumes are light - just bits and pieces on the screens,"
one trader said. "If they (Greece) end up exiting the euro ...
there's a can of worms to be opened and it can become very messy
and people don't want to be too involved."
Short-term bonds underperformed. The Spanish 2/10-year yield
spread has narrowed by 50 bps this month to about 200 bps. The
Italian curve flattened at a similar pace, to 220 bps.
"This is still a healthy shape of the curve, but the
flattening move is reminding people of what we've seen in
November," Commerzbank's Schnautz said, adding that those
spreads could "easily narrow" by 25 bps a day.
Italian and Spanish yields hit record highs in a previous
wave of the sovereign crisis in November, before the European
Central Bank pumped almost 1 trillion euros of three-year loans
into the banking system.