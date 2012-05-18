* Poll shows Greece electing pro-bailout government

* But concerns that Athens may leave the euro remain

* Bunds hit new highs; Spanish, Italian curves flatten

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 18 German government bond yields hit record lows on Friday and were expected to fall further as a mass credit downgrade of Spanish banks by Moody's heightened fears that a Greek political crisis could evolve into a euro zone financial meltdown.

Investor appetite for the least risky assets showed no sign of flagging, despite the ever lower returns on offer, as they fretted about contagion from Greece to Spain, whose banks have been hammered by a property bust.

With markets ignoring a poll showing the tide may be turning in favour of the pro-bailout parties in Greece a month before a snap election, Italian and Spanish bond yield curves flattened - a symptom of a higher perceived default risk.

"At the end of the day the market is dominated by Greece and if that gets resolved one way or the other Bunds are going to drop, if not it's uncharted territory for the Bund," said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

German 10-year yields tumbled to an all-time low of 1.396 percent before retreating to settle at 1.42 percent while two-year yields hit a record low of 2.8 basis points. Analysts said two year yields could fall into negative territory as investors were more concerned about getting most of their money back rather than making a profit.

Barring action from European Union officials to stabilise markets, the demand for safe havens is expected to ensure a successful German auction of new two-year bonds next Wednesday, despite the prospect of no return.

"In this environment it's not the return on the money but return of the money that matters," Schaffrik said.

Bund futures settled three ticks lower on the day at 143.64, having hit a record high of 144.06 earlier in the session.

Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz recommended investors target 145.50, which was consistent with another 10 basis point fall in cash 10-year yields towards 1.30 percent.

Some other analysts were reluctant to bet more on Bunds.

"There's a catch here," said Athanasios Ladopoulos, partner and senior fund manager at Swiss Investment Managers, a hedge fund.

"If these are short positions, fine. But if you get a scenario of a violent break-up of the euro ... then Germany finds itself with a lot of collateral of low-to-zero value and that would hit German banks and Bunds as well."

Noting a similar risk, Societe Generale strategists recommended investors to pick top-rated UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries as safe havens, as they also offer a 30-40 basis points premium over Bunds.

For less risk-averse investors, Credit Suisse strategists recommend buying French and Belgian two-year bonds which offer 65-95 bps yield premium over German Schatz.

REMEMBER NOVEMBER

For now, the main reverberations from Greece have been felt on debt issued by Spain and Italy.

Their 10-year yields fell on Friday driven by rumours of a ban on short-selling of Spanish banking stocks, but remained close to or above 6 percent and were seen heading towards levels considered unsustainable.

Wide swings are a common sight as their bond markets are also becoming gradually less liquid.

The difference between the price that buyers want to pay for a 10-year Spanish bond and what sellers want to receive, a gauge of market liquidity, was about 75 cents on Friday, almost double what it was in March when the government first said its budget deficit cutting efforts were off track.

Short-term bonds underperformed. The Spanish 2/10-year yield spread has narrowed by 50 bps this month to about 200 bps. The Italian curve flattened at a similar pace, to 220 bps. The costs of insuring against a Spanish default hit record highs with Italian credit default swaps rising in their wake.

"We are positioned for flatteners in the Italian and Spanish curves and if you look at how much default risk is priced into the CDS market, we don't think that's reflected in the shape of the curve," Bradley at Credit Suisse said.