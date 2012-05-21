* Bunds dip on profit taking after new highs hit on Friday

* Greek worries mean no big selloff seen before poll

* Belgium to sell up to 3.0 billion euros of bonds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 21 German government bond futures edged lower on Monday as investors took profits on Friday's rally to new highs but uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone meant a big selloff was unlikely ahead of elections there next month.

Markets took little comfort from a weekend summit of the Group of Eight economies, whose leaders stressed that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs", while recognising problems among European banks and giving verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro.

Despite U.S. calls for immediate moves to boost growth, there were no signs Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

Focus turns to an informal summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday, at which French President Francois Hollande and like-minded euro zone leaders are expected to promote the idea of mutualising debt, including common bonds.

"There's a bit of vacuum in terms of policy response at the moment," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor, adding decisive action would be necessary to halt the march higher in Bunds. This meant rhetoric from leaders on Wednesday would be important.

"You'd have to see some form of near-term commitment to mutualisation of debt risk, whether that comes in the form of European-wide deposit guarantees or some indication of eurobonds, even if only for say, infrastructure financing."

Pressure on Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields have risen sharply particularly at the short end, should be alleviated this week as neither country is due to issue bonds.

Spanish debt underperformed after clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA increased the cost of using the country's bonds to raise funds via its repo service.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields were 1.6 basis points higher at 6.29 percent, with the Italian equivalent 4 bps lower 5.93 percent.

Concerns in Spain centre on its banks' exposure to bad property loans and the government's ability to meet fiscal targets, as well as fears over contagion from any Greek euro exit. The treasury on Friday revised upwards its 2011 public deficit to 8.9 percent of output from 8.5 percent.

Recent opinion polls show supporters and opponents of Greece's international bailout are running neck and neck before June 17's election.

"G8 didn't really give us anything, the Greek noise continues, the Spanish banking noise continues, we're in a headline-driven environment which is likely to continue until the Greek elections," a trader said.

June Bund futures were 30 ticks lower at 143.34, having risen as high as 144.03 on Friday. Ten-year yields were 3.2 bps higher at 1.46 percent, off the record low of 1.396 percent, while two-year paper offered a yield of just 0.71 percent.

"Trading is pretty thin, but there's no reason people won't keep buying these dips until there's some kind of lasting solution, which seems to be far from imminent," the trader added.

Belgium will sell up to 3 billion euros of longer-dated bonds on Monday.

"(These) should not cause any headaches...thanks to Belgium's track record to have successfully and intensively tapped the long and ultra-long sector of the curve year-to-date."