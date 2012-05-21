* Bunds dip on profit taking after new highs hit on Friday
* Greek worries mean no big selloff seen before poll
* Belgium to sell up to 3.0 billion euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 21 German government bond futures
edged lower on Monday as investors took profits on Friday's
rally to new highs but uncertainty over Greece's future in the
euro zone meant a big selloff was unlikely ahead of elections
there next month.
Markets took little comfort from a weekend summit of the
Group of Eight economies, whose leaders stressed that their
"imperative is to promote growth and jobs", while recognising
problems among European banks and giving verbal backing for
Greece to stay in the euro.
Despite U.S. calls for immediate moves to boost growth, there
were no signs Germany would soften its stance on austerity as
the cure for Europe's debt problems.
Focus turns to an informal summit of European Union leaders
on Wednesday, at which French President Francois Hollande and
like-minded euro zone leaders are expected to promote the idea
of mutualising debt, including common bonds.
"There's a bit of vacuum in terms of policy response at the
moment," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor, adding
decisive action would be necessary to halt the march higher in
Bunds. This meant rhetoric from leaders on Wednesday would be
important.
"You'd have to see some form of near-term commitment to
mutualisation of debt risk, whether that comes in the form of
European-wide deposit guarantees or some indication of
eurobonds, even if only for say, infrastructure financing."
Pressure on Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields have
risen sharply particularly at the short end, should be
alleviated this week as neither country is due to issue bonds.
Spanish debt underperformed after clearing house
LCH.Clearnet SA increased the cost of using the country's bonds
to raise funds via its repo service.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields were 1.6 basis
points higher at 6.29 percent, with the Italian equivalent
4 bps lower 5.93 percent.
Concerns in Spain centre on its banks' exposure to bad
property loans and the government's ability to meet fiscal
targets, as well as fears over contagion from any Greek euro
exit. The treasury on Friday revised upwards its 2011 public
deficit to 8.9 percent of output from 8.5 percent.
Recent opinion polls show supporters and opponents of
Greece's international bailout are running neck and neck before
June 17's election.
"G8 didn't really give us anything, the Greek noise
continues, the Spanish banking noise continues, we're in a
headline-driven environment which is likely to continue until
the Greek elections," a trader said.
June Bund futures were 30 ticks lower at 143.34,
having risen as high as 144.03 on Friday. Ten-year yields
were 3.2 bps higher at 1.46 percent, off the
record low of 1.396 percent, while two-year paper offered a
yield of just 0.71 percent.
"Trading is pretty thin, but there's no reason people won't
keep buying these dips until there's some kind of lasting
solution, which seems to be far from imminent," the trader
added.
Belgium will sell up to 3 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds on Monday.
"(These) should not cause any headaches...thanks to
Belgium's track record to have successfully and intensively
tapped the long and ultra-long sector of the curve
year-to-date."