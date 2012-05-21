* Bunds dip on profit taking after new highs hit on Friday
* Greek worries mean no big selloff seen before election
* Belgium gets good reception for 2.55 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 21 German government bond futures
slipped on Monday as investors took profits on Friday's rally to
new highs but uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone
meant a bigger selloff was unlikely ahead of elections there
next month.
Markets took little comfort from a weekend summit of the
Group of Eight economies, whose leaders stressed that their
"imperative is to promote growth and jobs", while recognising
problems among European banks and giving verbal backing for
Greece to stay in the euro.
Focus turns to an informal summit of European Union leaders
on Wednesday, at which French President Francois Hollande and
like-minded euro zone leaders are expected to promote the idea
of mutualising debt, including common bonds.
"There's a bit of a vacuum in terms of policy response at
the moment," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor,
adding decisive action would be necessary to halt the march
higher in Bunds. This meant rhetoric from leaders on Wednesday
would be important.
"You'd have to see some form of near-term commitment to the
mutualisation of debt risk, whether that comes in the form of
European-wide deposit guarantees or some indication of euro
bonds, even if only for say, infrastructure financing."
However, a government spokesman said Germany remained
opposed to the introduction of euro bonds.
Pressure on Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields have
risen sharply particularly at the short end, alleviated, helped
by neither country having scheduled bond auctions this week.
Spanish debt underperformed after clearing house
LCH.Clearnet SA increased the cost of using the country's bonds
to raise funds via its repo service.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields were 4 basis
points higher at 6.31 percent, with the Italian equivalent
3 bps lower 5.93 percent.
Concerns in Spain centre on its banks' exposure to bad
property loans and the government's ability to meet fiscal
targets, as well as fears over contagion from any Greek euro
exit. The treasury on Friday revised upwards its 2011 public
deficit to 8.9 percent of output from 8.5 percent.
"The market is definitely prepared for bad news from Spain
but still it appears, because general newsflow is also bad, that
it forces market sentiment to deteriorate," said Nordea rate
strategist Niels From.
"We could see yields moving higher in the near term, the
risk is we get more negative news directly out of Spain while
(data this week) may show economic prospects for the region as a
whole are cooling.
The Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) for the manufacturing
and services sector are released on Thursday.
Recent opinion polls show supporters and opponents of
Greece's international bailout are running neck and neck before
June 17's election.
June Bund futures were 36 ticks lower at 143.28,
having risen as high as 144.03 on Friday and posted gains for
eight out of the last nine weeks.
Ten-year yields were 3.7 bps higher at 1.46
percent, off the record low of 1.396 percent, while two-year
paper offered a yield of just 0.06 percent.
"Trading is pretty thin, but there's no reason people won't
keep buying these dips until there's some kind of lasting
solution, which seems to be far from imminent," the trader
added.
Belgium sold 2.55 billion euros of bonds on Monday
, leaving it more than 70 percent funded versus
its 2012 target, the most of the euro zone countries still
accessing bond markets, according to Reuters data.
The auction came ahead of triple-A rated issuance from the
Netherlands and Germany over the next two days, with the sales
expected to find good support from demand for low-risk,
safe-haven paper.
"Although the total amount sold was lower than the maximum
target, today's (Belgian) auction was generally well received,"
Newedge Strategy said in a note.
"The borrowing cost was lower than at the previous auctions
for all lines and bid/covers were solid."