* Bunds dip on profit taking after new highs hit on Friday

* Greek worries mean no big selloff seen before election

* Belgium gets good reception for 2.55 bln euros of bonds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 21 German government bond futures slipped on Monday as investors took profits on Friday's rally to new highs but uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone meant a bigger selloff was unlikely ahead of elections there next month.

Markets took little comfort from a weekend summit of the Group of Eight economies, whose leaders stressed that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs", while recognising problems among European banks and giving verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro.

Focus turns to an informal summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday, at which French President Francois Hollande and like-minded euro zone leaders are expected to promote the idea of mutualising debt, including common bonds.

"There's a bit of a vacuum in terms of policy response at the moment," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor, adding decisive action would be necessary to halt the march higher in Bunds. This meant rhetoric from leaders on Wednesday would be important.

"You'd have to see some form of near-term commitment to the mutualisation of debt risk, whether that comes in the form of European-wide deposit guarantees or some indication of euro bonds, even if only for say, infrastructure financing."

However, a government spokesman said Germany remained opposed to the introduction of euro bonds.

Pressure on Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields have risen sharply particularly at the short end, alleviated, helped by neither country having scheduled bond auctions this week.

Spanish debt underperformed after clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA increased the cost of using the country's bonds to raise funds via its repo service.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields were 4 basis points higher at 6.31 percent, with the Italian equivalent 3 bps lower 5.93 percent.

Concerns in Spain centre on its banks' exposure to bad property loans and the government's ability to meet fiscal targets, as well as fears over contagion from any Greek euro exit. The treasury on Friday revised upwards its 2011 public deficit to 8.9 percent of output from 8.5 percent.

"The market is definitely prepared for bad news from Spain but still it appears, because general newsflow is also bad, that it forces market sentiment to deteriorate," said Nordea rate strategist Niels From.

"We could see yields moving higher in the near term, the risk is we get more negative news directly out of Spain while (data this week) may show economic prospects for the region as a whole are cooling.

The Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) for the manufacturing and services sector are released on Thursday.

Recent opinion polls show supporters and opponents of Greece's international bailout are running neck and neck before June 17's election.

June Bund futures were 36 ticks lower at 143.28, having risen as high as 144.03 on Friday and posted gains for eight out of the last nine weeks.

Ten-year yields were 3.7 bps higher at 1.46 percent, off the record low of 1.396 percent, while two-year paper offered a yield of just 0.06 percent.

"Trading is pretty thin, but there's no reason people won't keep buying these dips until there's some kind of lasting solution, which seems to be far from imminent," the trader added.

Belgium sold 2.55 billion euros of bonds on Monday , leaving it more than 70 percent funded versus its 2012 target, the most of the euro zone countries still accessing bond markets, according to Reuters data.

The auction came ahead of triple-A rated issuance from the Netherlands and Germany over the next two days, with the sales expected to find good support from demand for low-risk, safe-haven paper.

"Although the total amount sold was lower than the maximum target, today's (Belgian) auction was generally well received," Newedge Strategy said in a note.

"The borrowing cost was lower than at the previous auctions for all lines and bid/covers were solid."