* Bunds hold near record highs, G8 offers little relief
* Markets look for policy action to ease rising yields
By William James
LONDON, May 21 German government bond prices
held close to record highs on Monday as investors fretting that
Greece may have to leave the euro zone pursued their flight to
assets from the bloc's strongest economy.
Financial markets took only limited comfort from a weekend
summit of the Group of Eight economies, which offered verbal
support for Greece to remain in the euro and growth policies to
fight recession, but little sign of decisive action.
Confidence in the euro zone has been hit by Greece's failure
to form a government and the risk that a popular backlash
against austerity could cost the debt-ridden country its bailout
funds and force it to abandon the euro.
"People are really unsure of the way forward and so in that
situation they migrate towards the safest assets and Bunds are
still one of those," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank
in London.
German Bund futures edged 7 ticks lower on the day
to close at 143.57, as some investors used the lack of any fresh
negative news as a chance to take profit on the rise to record
highs that peaked at 144.06 on Friday.
A Reuters poll of money market traders showed a slim
majority believe Greece will still be in the euro zone at the
end of 2013.
Spanish bond yields did not extend their recent steep rising
trend but remained at elevated levels that keep pressure on
policymakers to take fresh steps to tackle the region's
long-running debt crisis.
The European Central Bank's bond buying programme remained
on ice for a 10th consecutive week as the central bank resists
growing calls to revive the scheme which has been used in the
past to bring borrowing costs down in times of acute stress.
Weakness in the Spanish banking sector, beset by losses on
souring property loans, has helped drive yields beyond 6 percent
and towards territory where doubts would grow about how long the
country can afford to finance its debts unaided.
The country's 10-year bond yield was last 2
basis points higher on the day at 6.29 percent.
PRESSURE TO ACT
Investors are increasingly looking to central banks and
governments to act decisively and reassure markets it is safe to
continue lending to the euro zone's weaker sovereigns.
"There's a feeling that (policymakers) are working on
something ... everybody's bandying around ideas but the truth is
no one's got a clue, just the feeling that they will do
something," a trader said.
In the short term, the focus turns to Wednesday's informal
meeting of European Union leaders where France's new president
Francois Hollande will push proposals for issuing common euro
zone bonds.
However, the prospect of a common bond, which could lower
borrowing costs for weaker states, remains a distant one. A
German government spokesman said the country remains opposed to
the idea.
Traders said that left markets looking ahead to Greece's
elections next month, forecasting low volumes and increasing
volatility. Any swing in opinion polls towards anti-bailout
parties would spur renewed demand for the safety of German debt,
they said.