* Bunds retreat from record highs as equities rebound
* Losses limited on Greek, Spanish bank concerns
* Pick-up in riskier assets provides respite for periphery
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 22 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday as riskier assets rebounded on speculation European
leaders may come up with new measures this week to foster growth
in the euro zone and restore market confidence.
An informal supper summit of European Union leaders on
Wednesday is also expected to discuss the idea of euro area
bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states but
Germany's long-standing position is unlikely to change.
European equities rose 0.8 percent with the more optimistic
tone in riskier assets helping to pull down Spanish and Italian
10-year yields. Bunds retreated further from recent record highs
but losses were expected to be limited by concerns that Greece
could still quit the euro after next month's elections.
"There are summit hopes that they (the leaders) are going to
announce something on growth. I'm not completely convinced they
are but that's what's driving the market," a trader said.
"The market is getting ahead of itself again but given the
rally we've had, risk (assets are) desperate for anything to
hang on to at the moment."
The June Bund future was last 40 ticks down on the
day at 143.17.
"If we do have slightly positive developments that could
support further falls but we don't see big selling pressure
because of the uncertainties before the summit and the Greek
elections," said Norbert Wuthe, a senior fixed income strategist
at Bayerische Landesbank.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the futures could
see limited bounces but were vulnerable to further falls while
trading below the all-time peak of 144.06 hit on Friday, adding
the immediate risk was a retest of Wednesday's low of 142.83.
German 10-year yields up 4.5 basis points at
1.47 percent.
Italian 10-year yields fell 12 bps to 5.82
percent while the Spanish equivalent was down 10 bps at 6.19
percent but Irish and Portuguese yields rose, showing nerves
over Greece remained stretched. Ireland and Portugal are seen as
vulnerable should Greece leave the euro zone.
The reprieve for Spanish debt could also prove temporary
after the Institute of International Finance said Spain's banks
could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses as the
country's deteriorating economy could drive bad debts as high as
260 billion euros.
Irish 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 7.5 percent
, having risen back above 7 percent over the past
couple of weeks as fears of contagion from Greece grew.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
warned in a report on Tuesday that Ireland's economic recovery
risked being derailed by the fallout from the euro zone debt
crisis.