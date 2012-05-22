* Bunds retreat from record highs as equities rebound

* Losses limited on Greek, Spanish bank concerns

* Pick-up in riskier assets provides respite for periphery

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 22 German Bund futures fell on Tuesday as riskier assets rebounded on speculation European leaders may come up with new measures this week to foster growth in the euro zone and restore market confidence.

An informal supper summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday is also expected to discuss the idea of euro area bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states but Germany's long-standing position is unlikely to change.

European equities rose 0.8 percent with the more optimistic tone in riskier assets helping to pull down Spanish and Italian 10-year yields. Bunds retreated further from recent record highs but losses were expected to be limited by concerns that Greece could still quit the euro after next month's elections.

"There are summit hopes that they (the leaders) are going to announce something on growth. I'm not completely convinced they are but that's what's driving the market," a trader said.

"The market is getting ahead of itself again but given the rally we've had, risk (assets are) desperate for anything to hang on to at the moment."

The June Bund future was last 40 ticks down on the day at 143.17.

"If we do have slightly positive developments that could support further falls but we don't see big selling pressure because of the uncertainties before the summit and the Greek elections," said Norbert Wuthe, a senior fixed income strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the futures could see limited bounces but were vulnerable to further falls while trading below the all-time peak of 144.06 hit on Friday, adding the immediate risk was a retest of Wednesday's low of 142.83.

German 10-year yields up 4.5 basis points at 1.47 percent.

Italian 10-year yields fell 12 bps to 5.82 percent while the Spanish equivalent was down 10 bps at 6.19 percent but Irish and Portuguese yields rose, showing nerves over Greece remained stretched. Ireland and Portugal are seen as vulnerable should Greece leave the euro zone.

The reprieve for Spanish debt could also prove temporary after the Institute of International Finance said Spain's banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses as the country's deteriorating economy could drive bad debts as high as 260 billion euros.

Irish 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 7.5 percent , having risen back above 7 percent over the past couple of weeks as fears of contagion from Greece grew.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned in a report on Tuesday that Ireland's economic recovery risked being derailed by the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.