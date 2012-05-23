* EU leaders to discuss growth, joint euro zone bonds

* Summit not expected to produce concrete measures

* Germany to sells two-year bonds carrying 0 pct coupon

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 23 Bund yields fell on Wednesday as underlying anxiety about a potential Greek exit from the euro zone kept the mood volatile before a German debt auction and an EU leaders meeting to discuss growth measures and joint euro bonds.

The summit will discuss policy positions and is not expected to produce any plan that would restore optimism among investors and curb their appetite for safe-haven assets. Germany remains strongly opposed to debt mutualisation.

German yields are likely to fall further or at least remain close to record lows, analysts say, in the run-up to Greek elections on June 17, which may produce a government opposed to the terms of the country's vital bailout deal.

"The Greek elections are quite a critical peg for (European) policymaking in the coming weeks and months," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"Politicians will have to wait for the outcome of the (Greek) elections so concrete measures to tackle the crisis are unlikely at the summit," he said, adding that he expected the market to remain risk averse over the coming weeks.

Bund futures rose 40 ticks to 143.48, with cash 10-year yields 2.8 basis points lower at 1.45 percent, having hit a record low of 1.396 percent last week. Commerzbank recommends investors target 144.00 in Bund futures.

Bond markets are usually volatile before major meetings of euro zone policymakers as many investors move to the sidelines and volumes drop. Some speculation about growth-boosting steps pushed Bund yields slightly higher earlier this week, but as on many previous occasions, the move was short-lived.

ZERO INTEREST

In what can be seen as a test of how scared markets are of Greece potentially leaving the euro, Germany auctions up to 5 billion euros of two-year bonds which, for the first time, carry a zero percent coupon.

Traders said yields on the bonds were quoted 2 basis points higher than the current benchmark's 0.6 percent in the grey market, where bonds are traded before they are issued.

But that yield pick-up is insufficient to compensate for euro zone inflation at 2.6 percent last month, meaning investors are losing money in real terms.

"(The auction) could be a struggle at these levels," one trader said. "But even if it's fairly poor, I don't see why it's going to trigger a massive sell-off in Bunds. It's all about Greece these days."

The low returns have caused some German auctions to struggle over the past few weeks. After every poor debt sale, German yields have risen a couple of basis points, but many investors have used such opportunities to add to their Bund exposure.

One such is Stuart Thomson, chief market economist and fixed income fund manager at Ignis Asset Management, a 70 billion pound ($110.6 billion) fund.

He does not believe Greece will leave the euro and says a third bailout is more likely. He does not expect policymakers to come up with a solution to the crisis that would create "escape velocity".

"Ultimately there is too much debt in Europe and that debt has to be written down," Thomson said. "We believe there is a shortage of safe havens in this environment and we think they are likely to perform extremely well over the next six months."

A 20-30 basis points correction in Bund yields in case Greek exit fears wind down is likely to be temporary, he said.