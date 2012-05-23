BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
LONDON May 23 Bund futures extended gains on Wednesday after a German auction of two-year government bonds showed demand for safe haven assets remained solid despite yields of close to zero percent.
The June Bund futures was last 79 ticks higher at 143.88, while Italian and Spanish government bond yields were higher on the day.
"Good auction really," one trader said. "There was a lot of uncertainty about what the auction would be like and as soon as the auction came out all markets started flying."
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: