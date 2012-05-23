LONDON May 23 German Bund futures hit a record high on Wednesday, extending gains made after strong demand at an auction of two-year bonds.

The German Bund future rose to a new high of 144.13, up 104 ticks on the day. It last traded 94 ticks higher at 144.03.

"At the long end macro accounts are covering any shorts they had. The Schatz auction this morning also helped, there's a lot of stories driving this market to lower yields," a trader said.