* Strong demand at 2-year German bond sale with 0 pct coupon

* EU leaders to discuss growth, joint euro zone bonds

* Summit not expected to produce concrete measures

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 23 German government bond yields fell to record lows on Wednesday as investors bought the safest assets before a meeting of euro zone leaders to discuss the debt crisis, while a sale of two-year bonds carrying a zero percent coupon drew strong demand.

Thirty-year government bond yields fell below 2.00 percent for the first time, while two-year bond yields fell as far as 0.02 percent - much lower than the 0.11 percent and 0.29 percent offered by similar Japanese and U.S. debt.

The zero percent coupon and record low yield of 0.07 percent offered by the new Schatz notes did little to deter investors hungry for safety amid speculation that Greece could leave the euro. The auction attracted 1.7 times the amount on offer, suggesting German yields may have room to fall in coming weeks.

This so-called "flight to quality" is likely to continue in the run-up to a Greek election on June 17, its second in two months, which could produce a government opposed to the stringent conditions of the country's bailout deal.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on whether the debt-laden country should stay in the euro zone and undertake painful reforms and austerity, or leave and try its luck with its own currency. Polls suggest the result could go either way.

"People just want to make sure that they are going to get their money back. The outcome is so binary as to what can happen in the next month or so that people just don't want to take risks," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research.

He said it was possible German bond yields could turn negative if sentiment worsened.

Two-year benchmark yields were 2.8 basis points lower on the day at 0.03 percent, compared with 0.07 percent before the auction. It fell as far as 0.021 intra-day - a record low, according to Reuters data.

The long-end of the curve outperformed, as investors chased returns up the yield curve, according to one trader.

"As Bunds have rallied aggressively and we made another contract high, there is somewhat of a grab-for-yield out there, and therefore 30 years at 2 percent look slightly more attractive than 10-year Bunds at 1.40 (percent)," the trader said.

Thirty-year German government bond yields were down 11 bps on the day at 2.00 percent, having briefly fallen below that level to 1.99 percent - a record low.

Ten-year yields also fell to an all-time low of 1.38 percent as the Bund future hit another record high at 144.28. It saw a settlement close of 144.06, up 97 bps on the day.

EU SUMMIT

European Union leaders meeting later on Wednesday are expected to discuss measures to foster growth but to remain divided over joint euro zone bonds.

French President Francois Hollande, standing firm in the face of stiff German opposition, said European leaders should broach the possibility of jointly issued euro bonds and that no option to resolve the bloc's crisis should be taboo. .

"There had been, as is often the case, a fair degree of optimism going into it and I think people are starting to realize that what is being proposed, euro bonds, that it's a very long path to get there and Germany remains to be convinced," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec.

Many in financial markets see common bonds as the best way to draw a line under the intractable euro zone debt crisis.

The summit is not expected to produce any plan that would restore optimism among investors and curb their appetite for safe-haven assets. In fact, that demand is expected to grow in the run-up to the Greek vote, analysts say.

"The Greek elections are quite a critical peg for (European) policymaking in the coming weeks and months," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"Politicians will have to wait for the outcome of the elections, so concrete measures to tackle the crisis are unlikely at the summit," he added.