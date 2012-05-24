Peru's central bank keeps interest rate on hold
LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.
LONDON May 24 German Bunds wiped out early morning gains on Thursday as investors sought higher returns in bonds issued by France, Austria and Belgium, which are considered safer than peripheral bonds.
The German Bund future was little changed on the day at 144.05, having earlier hit a record high of 144.55 when data painted a downbeat picture of the manufacturing sector in Germany.
Ten-year French government bond yields fell to their lowest since October 2011 at 2.576 percent and was last down 15 basis points on the day at 2.59 percent. Belgian and Austrian bond yields also fell sharply.
SYDNEY, June 9 Sterling sank in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no one party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.