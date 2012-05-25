* Drive for higher returns pushes French yield to 22-mth low

* German Bunds slip, but moves seen limited by Greek risks

* Italy, Spain yields dragged lower by non-German rally

By William James

LONDON, May 25 French bond yields hit a 22-month low on Friday, leading a sharp rally in non-German debt, as investors pumped cash into assets offering a better return than that on the region's safe-haven Bund.

The growing momentum behind buying of French, Austrian and other higher-yield euro zone debt weighed on German Bunds, pushing yields further away from the record lows hit midway through Thursday's session.

"In the absence of bad news there's a bit of a hunt for yield. Bunds are at such a low level I think there's some strategic reallocations going on," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

The risk that Greece may be forced out of the currency bloc following June 17 elections, and the unknown repercussions that would bring for the whole euro zone, has pushed investors to seek out the safety of German debt despite ultra-low yields.

Analysts said there was no clear trigger for the move into other sovereigns, and that it could reverse quickly if worries about Greece's future, Spain's struggling banking sector or general weak growth in the bloc were again pushed to the fore.

"There's not much in terms of fundamental news so you can't really apply any sort of logic to the day-to-day moves," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.

"Bunds are moving moderately lower and that's to be expected with this risk-appetite move ... but I don't think that's going to be sustained. Overall we're still in a friendly environment for German Bunds right now."

Traders reported that a trickle of funds out of German debt and into bonds with a higher yield earlier this week had accelerated into a decent flow. They added price moves had been exacerbated by low liquidity and some automatic buying triggers to limit losses on existing bearish positions.

The 10-year French yield fell to 2.43 percent, down 11 basis points and adding to a rally of around 20 bps in the previous session that marked the biggest daily drop in yields this year.

By comparison, the equivalent German yield was 1.41 percent, or 2 basis points higher on the day and off Thursday's record low of 1.35 percent. German debt futures were 22 ticks lower on the day at 143.74 - broadly in the middle of the week's 152-tick range.

FRAGILE FLOWS

Spanish and Italian bonds also benefited from the search for yield, falling around 10 bps each.

However, market participants were doubtful such moves could be sustained given the huge potential fallout of a Greek exit, and the lack of any sign policymakers were ready to take new steps to prevent contagion.

"This is all built on very shaky ground, and we could easily see things reversing again," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister. "The market is trading political headlines which means, in turn, the market will remain very volatile for the time being."

Despite the demand for higher yields, German debt was not expected to lose its appeal to the large base of investors looking for a safe place to park cash until uncertainty over Greece is resolved.

"I can't see why we would aggressively sell off. Even with some of the moves we had into semi-core yesterday Bunds still traded quite well really," a trader said.

UBS technical analysis pointed to solid resistance for the Bund future at Tuesday's 143.03 session low, while a close above the 144.06 session May 18 high was needed to signal further rises.