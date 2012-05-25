* Drive for higher returns pushes French yield to 22-mth low
* German Bunds slip, but moves seen limited by Greek risks
* Italy, Spain yields dragged lower by non-German rally
By William James
LONDON, May 25 French bond yields hit a 22-month
low on Friday, leading a sharp rally in non-German debt, as
investors pumped cash into assets offering a better return than
that on the region's safe-haven Bund.
The growing momentum behind buying of French, Austrian and
other higher-yield euro zone debt weighed on German Bunds,
pushing yields further away from the record lows hit midway
through Thursday's session.
"In the absence of bad news there's a bit of a hunt for
yield. Bunds are at such a low level I think there's some
strategic reallocations going on," said Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor.
The risk that Greece may be forced out of the currency bloc
following June 17 elections, and the unknown repercussions that
would bring for the whole euro zone, has pushed investors to
seek out the safety of German debt despite ultra-low yields.
Analysts said there was no clear trigger for the move into
other sovereigns, and that it could reverse quickly if worries
about Greece's future, Spain's struggling banking sector or
general weak growth in the bloc were again pushed to the fore.
"There's not much in terms of fundamental news so you can't
really apply any sort of logic to the day-to-day moves," said
Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.
"Bunds are moving moderately lower and that's to be expected
with this risk-appetite move ... but I don't think that's going
to be sustained. Overall we're still in a friendly environment
for German Bunds right now."
Traders reported that a trickle of funds out of German debt
and into bonds with a higher yield earlier this week had
accelerated into a decent flow. They added price moves had been
exacerbated by low liquidity and some automatic buying triggers
to limit losses on existing bearish positions.
The 10-year French yield fell to 2.43 percent,
down 11 basis points and adding to a rally of around 20 bps in
the previous session that marked the biggest daily drop in
yields this year.
By comparison, the equivalent German yield was
1.41 percent, or 2 basis points higher on the day and off
Thursday's record low of 1.35 percent. German debt futures
were 22 ticks lower on the day at 143.74 - broadly in
the middle of the week's 152-tick range.
FRAGILE FLOWS
Spanish and Italian bonds also
benefited from the search for yield, falling around 10 bps each.
However, market participants were doubtful such moves could
be sustained given the huge potential fallout of a Greek exit,
and the lack of any sign policymakers were ready to take new
steps to prevent contagion.
"This is all built on very shaky ground, and we could easily
see things reversing again," said DZ Bank strategist Michael
Leister. "The market is trading political headlines which means,
in turn, the market will remain very volatile for the time
being."
Despite the demand for higher yields, German debt was not
expected to lose its appeal to the large base of investors
looking for a safe place to park cash until uncertainty over
Greece is resolved.
"I can't see why we would aggressively sell off. Even with
some of the moves we had into semi-core yesterday Bunds still
traded quite well really," a trader said.
UBS technical analysis pointed to solid resistance for the
Bund future at Tuesday's 143.03 session low, while a close above
the 144.06 session May 18 high was needed to signal further
rises.