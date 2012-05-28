* Spanish/German yield spread hits euro-era high 512 bps
* Rising Bankia bailout costs weigh, yield hits 6.5 pct
* Bunds steady as Greek polls give pro-bailout parties lead
By William James
LONDON, May 28 The risk premium on Spanish debt
hit a euro-era high on Monday, and looked set to keep rising as
investors factored in the rising cost to the public purse of
shoring up the country's banking sector.
A Spanish government source said the country may use
government debt to recapitalise its fourth-largest lender Bankia
, which last week asked for a 19 billion euro bailout
to stem losses related to soured property loans.
"Spain is under a lot of pressure right now on Bankia and
the never-ending cost of the bailout there," a trader said.
The plan could bump up Spain's national debt, adding
pressure to public finances already strained by stifling
austerity and weak growth. On Friday, the country's wealthiest
autonomous region said it needed government help to plug a
funding gap.
The gap between Spanish and German 10-year bond yields,
which measures the risk investors attach to holding Spain's debt
rather than safe-haven German Bunds, widened to 512 basis points
- its widest in the 13-year history of the euro.
The 10-year Spanish bond yield rose to 6.5
percent - its highest since November 2011, when the European
Central Bank was forced to step in and buy the country's debt.
"Until we see where the property market bottoms out and how
much recapitalisation the banks need, investors will continue to
remain very cautious towards Spanish bonds," said Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Trading volumes were low on the day with parts of Europe
closed and the U.S. market shut until Tuesday due to a public
holiday.
GREEK RELIEF, FOR NOW
Despite the rising concern about Spain, worries over Greece
and its future in the euro zone were calmed by signs the country
may be able to form a pro-bailout government following its June
17 elections.
German Bund futures were little changed on the day
at 144.25, after hitting a record high of 144.55 last week when
Greek voters looked to be backing parties that might abandon the
terms of its bailout deal ahead of a June 17 election.
Opinion polls over the weekend showed Greece's conservatives
have regained a lead that could allow them to form a government
committed to keeping the country in the euro
zone.
Nevertheless, few in the market saw German debt falling far
in the run up to the elections, as policymakers continue to show
little progress towards a longer-term solution to the region's
problems.
"I don't know if it makes sense in the medium to long term
to have Bunds at these expensive levels, but until we get some
kind of decent shot at a resolution in Europe they're going to
remain very well bid," the trader said.
Despite the move away from peripheral debt, an Italian sale
of inflation-linked and zero-coupon bonds later in the session
was expected to go smoothly, in large part thanks to the support
of domestic bank buying.