* Spanish/German yield spread hits euro-era high 515 bps
* Rising Bankia bailout costs weigh, yield hits 6.5 pct
* Bunds flat as Greek polls give pro-bailout parties lead
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, May 28 The risk premium on Spanish
government debt hit a euro-era high on Monday, and looked set to
keep rising as investors factored in the growing cost of shoring
up the country's banking sector.
Government sources told Reuters Spain may bolster Bankia
with sovereign bonds in return for shares in the bank and could
use this method to prop up other troubled lenders. Such
liabilities pump up the state's borrowing costs which are
already near levels deemed as unsustainable.
Although Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ruled out seeking
outside help to fix banking problems, analysts say Spain is
nearing that moment. They expect Spanish yields to rise
regardless of whether underlying fears that Greece may soon
leave the euro subside or not.
"You've got these banks which are struggling and will
continue to struggle ... and the government is far from a
situation where you can bet on them achieving their targets for
this year," said RBS euro area economist Silvio Peruzzo.
"The market I think will continue to push (yields) higher
and then we will get some form of external support."
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 19 basis
points to as high as 6.53 percent, their highest since November
2011 before the European Central Bank injected cheap three-year
loans into the banking system.
Monday's move pushed the yield premium over safe-haven
German Bunds to 515 basis points, its widest in the 13-year
history of the euro.
As borrowing costs climb towards their record high of 6.8
percent, investors will grow increasingly wary of the added
burden of refinancing maturing debt at such high levels.
"It will take a bit of time before it drives up the average
cost of funding, but we're talking about only being comfortable
with that for a month or two," said Elisabeth Afseth, analyst at
Investec in London.
"If it goes on for much longer it just adds to the burden of
fiscal consolidation. If a large part of that is spent on paying
a premium to borrow, it just makes it so much harder."
Ireland and Portugal were frozen out of capital markets and
forced to seek international bailouts soon after their yields
topped 7 percent. It is unclear whether current bailout
provision would be enough to rescue Spain.
RISK OF ACTION
RBS's Peruzzo recommended investors sell Spanish bonds
aiming to buy them back when the yield reaches 7 percent, on the
grounds that policymakers are likely to come up with measures to
cool market pressures once yields reach the 7-7.5 percent area.
Once they reach that target, Peruzzo recommends bets against
bonds issued by countries like Belgium and France, which are
vulnerable to contagion from Spain.
Opinion polls over the weekend showed Greece's conservatives
have regained a lead that could allow them to form a government
committed to keeping the country in the euro
zone.
Nevertheless, few in the market saw German debt prices
falling far in the run-up to the elections on June 17 while
policymakers continue to make little progress towards a
longer-term solution to the region's problems.
German Bund futures were 12 ticks higher on the day
at 144.35, within sight of record highs of 144.55 hit last week.
"I don't know if it makes sense in the medium to long term
to have Bunds at these expensive levels, but until we get some
kind of decent shot at a resolution in Europe they're going to
remain very well-bid," one trader said.