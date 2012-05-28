* Spanish/German yield spread hits euro-era high 515 bps

* Rising Bankia bailout costs weigh, yield hits 6.5 pct

* Bunds flat as Greek polls give pro-bailout parties lead

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, May 28 The risk premium on Spanish government debt hit a euro-era high on Monday, and looked set to keep rising as investors factored in the growing cost of shoring up the country's banking sector.

Government sources told Reuters Spain may bolster Bankia with sovereign bonds in return for shares in the bank and could use this method to prop up other troubled lenders. Such liabilities pump up the state's borrowing costs which are already near levels deemed as unsustainable.

Although Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ruled out seeking outside help to fix banking problems, analysts say Spain is nearing that moment. They expect Spanish yields to rise regardless of whether underlying fears that Greece may soon leave the euro subside or not.

"You've got these banks which are struggling and will continue to struggle ... and the government is far from a situation where you can bet on them achieving their targets for this year," said RBS euro area economist Silvio Peruzzo.

"The market I think will continue to push (yields) higher and then we will get some form of external support."

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 19 basis points to as high as 6.53 percent, their highest since November 2011 before the European Central Bank injected cheap three-year loans into the banking system.

Monday's move pushed the yield premium over safe-haven German Bunds to 515 basis points, its widest in the 13-year history of the euro.

As borrowing costs climb towards their record high of 6.8 percent, investors will grow increasingly wary of the added burden of refinancing maturing debt at such high levels.

"It will take a bit of time before it drives up the average cost of funding, but we're talking about only being comfortable with that for a month or two," said Elisabeth Afseth, analyst at Investec in London.

"If it goes on for much longer it just adds to the burden of fiscal consolidation. If a large part of that is spent on paying a premium to borrow, it just makes it so much harder."

Ireland and Portugal were frozen out of capital markets and forced to seek international bailouts soon after their yields topped 7 percent. It is unclear whether current bailout provision would be enough to rescue Spain.

RISK OF ACTION

RBS's Peruzzo recommended investors sell Spanish bonds aiming to buy them back when the yield reaches 7 percent, on the grounds that policymakers are likely to come up with measures to cool market pressures once yields reach the 7-7.5 percent area. Once they reach that target, Peruzzo recommends bets against bonds issued by countries like Belgium and France, which are vulnerable to contagion from Spain.

Opinion polls over the weekend showed Greece's conservatives have regained a lead that could allow them to form a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

Nevertheless, few in the market saw German debt prices falling far in the run-up to the elections on June 17 while policymakers continue to make little progress towards a longer-term solution to the region's problems.

German Bund futures were 12 ticks higher on the day at 144.35, within sight of record highs of 144.55 hit last week.

"I don't know if it makes sense in the medium to long term to have Bunds at these expensive levels, but until we get some kind of decent shot at a resolution in Europe they're going to remain very well-bid," one trader said.