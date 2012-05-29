UPDATE 5-May's grip on power in doubt as UK election heads for stalemate
LONDON May 29 German Bund futures held within sight of record highs on Tuesday as concerns over the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system kept safe-haven assets in strong demand.
Bunds paused for breath after rallying on Monday as Spanish debt came under heavy pressure with the 10-year yield spread between the two hitting euro-era highs.
Little respite was in sight for the bonds with troubled lender Bankia - which asked for a 19 billion euros bailout on Friday - reposting 2011 results to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss as the government proposed putting sovereign debt into the lender.
June Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 144.24, with 10-year cash yields 1.5 basis points higher at 1.378 percent.
Spanish derivatives exchange MEFF launched a 10-year Spanish government bond future on Tuesday , however there was little activity in the first minutes of trading.
