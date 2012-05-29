* Bond market pauses but Spain worries persist
* Bunds hold near highs; Spanish yields ease slightly
* Spanish Bono future launched
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone government bond markets
paused for breath on Tuesday with Spanish yields easing modestly
and German Bund futures holding near record highs, but the calm
was set to be short-lived as concerns over Spain's banking
system grow.
The scale of the banking problem has been highlighted by
troubled lender Bankia, which asked for a 19-billion-euro
bailout on Friday. It reposted 2011 results late on Monday to
reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss rather than a modest profit
, as the government proposed recapitalising the
lender with sovereign debt in return for an equity stake.
There was little prospect of lasting respite for Spain's
debt with concerns over the cost to the government of supporting
banks weighed down by bad property loans. Independent auditors
are to assess the health of the banks.
"To imply that 19 billion euros might not be available from
the bond market, suggests that if bigger losses come through
from the investigation ... they've put themselves in a very
difficult situation," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish
Research.
"Markets will fluctuate day to day but I don't think you'll
see any major buying of Spanish assets until the auditors'
report is out."
Spanish 10-year government bonds yields were 3
basis points lower at 6.46 percent, but still two full
percentage points higher than the lows seen at the beginning of
February and closing in on record highs of 6.8 percent.
Higher yields over a long period will raise the country's
cost of financing, potentially limiting access to debt markets
as Ireland and Portugal found when yields on their bonds topped
7 percent.
Spanish derivatives exchange MEFF launched a 10-year Spanish
government bond future on Tuesday . The instrument is
intended to offer a more efficient way of hedging exposure to
Spanish government bonds.
The September contract was 16 ticks higher at
95.40.
"We expect there to be good domestic support for the Bono
future," Credit Agricole said in a note, adding that the
introduction of the contracts could spur some demand for Spain's
January 2022 bond, which was the cheapest to
deliver when the individual contracts expired.
Safe-haven German Bunds paused after yields tested their
record lows on Monday but with Greek elections looming in just
over two weeks, and an Irish referendum on the EU fiscal treaty
on Thursday, few in the market saw any notable sell-off soon.
Greece's conservatives have an opinion poll lead that would
allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the
country in the euro zone but it remained a tight race. Ireland,
however, is expected to approve the treaty despite anger at
government austerity measures.
June Bund futures were broadly flat at 144.36, with
10-year cash yields also little changed at 1.366
percent.
"There's enough out there to keep bunds well supported," a
trader said.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said charts indicated
further reasons to buy Bund futures and targeted 145.77 once
Thursday's 144.55 record high was broken. However, other
analysts said there was room for a further fall in the very
short-term.
An 8.5 billion euro Italian bill sale is expected to be well
received ahead of a 6.25 billion euro sale of longer-dated bonds
on Wednesday.
"While we expect the Italian auctions to go well,
pre-auction cheapening should leave its toll on BTPs, with
spill-over effects likely to ... (affect) Spanish government
bonds," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.