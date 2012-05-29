LONDON May 29 German 10-year government bond yields edged down to hit new record lows on Tuesday as concerns over Spain's banking system and fast-deteriorating public finances remained rife.

Spain will recapitalise nationalised lender Bankia by issuing new debt, not by injecting bonds into the lender, and will likely adopt on Friday a new mechanism to back its regions' debt, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Benchmark Bund yields fell as low as 1.347 percent, 1.7 basis points lower on the day. Bund futures hit record highs of 144.58.