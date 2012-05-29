* Spanish yields rise, selloff focused on short-dated bonds
* Safety bid helps German 10-yr debt yields edge to a new
low
* Greece, Irish referendum risks help support Bunds
By William James
LONDON, May 29 Spanish bond yields rose on
Tuesday as investors fretted that efforts to recapitalise the
country's frail banking sector could mean the government selling
more bonds and adding to the growing pressure on public
finances.
A government source said Spain would probably issue new
bonds to help fund the 19 billion euro rescue of its
fourth-biggest lender Bankia.
With 10-year borrowing costs approaching the 7 percent level
which is viewed as a point where governments need to consider
seeking a bailout, the prospect of more, expensive bond sales
pushed Spanish yields up and helped safe-haven German Bund
futures to rally to a new high.
"The concerns are that for the government to help the banks,
the bill will be too big for Spain to pick up - that they will
not be able to do this on their own. That is the real fear at
the moment in the market," said Niels From, chief analyst at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
The Bankia rescue may also tap cash from the country's bank
restructuring fund, the government source said.
Selling bonds at high yields over a long period will raise
the country's cost of financing, potentially undermining
confidence and limiting access to debt markets - as Ireland and
Portugal found when yields on their debt topped 7 percent.
The selloff was most evident in the short end of the curve
where two-year bond yields ended the day 15 basis
points higher at 4.65 percent.
Ten-year yields edged to a fresh six-month
high of 6.54 percent before pulling back to close around 6.47
percent. The next level of resistance would be the euro-era
highs of 6.8 percent set in November 2011, analysts said.
While there remained scope for yields to hit those new
highs, some were more cautious, taking the view that the latest
bout of pressure would force policymakers to step in.
"It depends on how quickly the situation worsens in Spain
but we are convinced that politicians will find a solution. They
know there is not much room for manoeuvre now the crisis has
reached Spain with such momentum," said Norbert Wuthe, senior
government bonds strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
SAFETY BID INTACT
While Spain dominated sentiment in the periphery, the
uncertainty surrounding Greece's future in the euro zone ahead
of June 17 elections also provided support for relatively
expensive, but low-risk, safe-haven assets.
Ten-year German Bund yields fell 1.5 basis points to a fresh
low of 1.346 percent and futures contracts
rose 21 ticks to a new high of 144.58.
Greece's conservatives have an opinion poll lead that would
allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the
country in the currency but it remains a tight race.
Any prospect of a short-term selloff was also limited by
Thursday's Irish referendum on signing up to the European
Union's tough new fiscal rules.
While Ireland is expected to approve the treaty, traders
said there was no sign that speculative investors would looking
to build up short positions in anticipation of a fall in Bunds
after the vote.
"Greece and Spain continue to be the major problems right
now, and I think most market participants expect Ireland to vote
for the fiscal pact," Wuthe said.
Nevertheless, short-dated Irish bonds sold off for a fourth
consecutive session. Two-year yields came within 6 bps of those
on 10-year Irish debt, nearing the point of yield curve
inversion implying that investors see risks concentrated in the
very near future.