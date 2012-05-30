* Italy sells five and 10-year bonds
* Spanish yields rise, German yields hit record low
* Irish yield curve inverts before Thursday's referendum
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 30 Italian government bond yields
broke above the 6 percent danger level on Wednesday as traders
made room for fresh supply later in the day against a backdrop
made difficult for riskier bonds by banking troubles in Spain.
Spanish yields also jumped as investors worried about the
country's plans to raise new funds to recapitalise nationalised
lender Bankia when the country's borrowing costs are
rising daily.
Safe-haven German Bund futures hit a record high and 10-year
German bond yields fell to an all-time low.
Domestic investors are expected to ensure sufficient demand
for the Italian Treasury's offer of up to 6.25 billion euros of
five- and 10-year bonds, but borrowing costs are set to rise
.
"I think they will raise the necessary amount, the minimum
amount, but it's just a question of what price it goes at,"
Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said.
Italian 10-year yields rose above 6 percent
for the first time since mid-May, up 12 basis points on the day
at 6.03 percent.
The Spanish equivalent gained 10 bps to 6.6
percent, drawing closer to 7 percent - a level beyond which
funding costs are seen as unsustainable.
Spain will soon issue new bonds to fund ailing lenders and
indebted regions, a move which is set to put further pressure on
already stretched finances.
Analysts are concerned that Bankia could be the tip of the
iceberg of an overleveraged banking system.
They worry that troubles related to weak banks and indebted
regions could eventually force Spain - the euro zone's fourth
largest economy - to seek an international bailout the region
can ill afford.
European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on
Tuesday that it was up to governments to rescue any banks that
get into trouble, in a blow to those hoping the ECB would step
in soon..
"The news flow in Spain continues to deteriorate quite
quickly," a trader said. "They are getting to a stage where they
can't fund themselves at a time when they are talking about
having to do extra issuance to a) fund the banks and b) fund the
regions."
SEEKING REFUGE
Against this uncertain backdrop, investors took refuge in
German government bonds even though they were becoming
increasingly expensive.
German Bund futures rose to an all-time high of
144.62 and 10-year German bond yields hit a record
low of 1.340 percent. Yields were last down 1.7 bps at 1.343
percent.
With two-year bonds offering hardly any returns and those on
10-year bonds falling, investors moved up the yield curve.
Thirty-year German bonds outperformed, with yields falling
faster than those on other maturities, helping to flatten the
curve. The yield was down 2.5 bps at 1.91 percent.
"1.20 (percent) in 10-year yields cannot be excluded. The
situation is just so fragile, we have so many risks in Spain,"
Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.
"Our view has been ... that any sort of pullback here in
Bunds you should see as a buying opportunity, and be long Bunds
either outright or by a curve flattener."
Elsewhere, two-year Irish borrowing costs rose above 10-year
bond yields for the first time since January.
The so-called inversion of the Irish yield curve, which can
indicate that investors see greater risks to the repayment of
bonds in short term, comes a day before the country's referendum
on new EU fiscal rules.