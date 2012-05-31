* Bunds near record highs, Spanish yields close to 7 pct
* Ireland expected to say "yes" in vote on fiscal treaty
* No respite seen as Spain sells debt next week
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 31 Spanish bond yields eased on
Thursday, but remained close to their highest levels in the
history of the euro zone as markets expect the Madrid government
to eventually ask for outside help to bail out its banks.
Markets become more volatile when yields hit the top of
their historic range as some investors think policymakers could
come up with measures to cool off the pressure. But with a
Spanish debt auction scheduled for next week, yields look more
likely to rise than fall in coming days, analysts say.
Spanish 10-year yields were 15 basis points
lower on the day at 6.55 percent, having hit a six-month high of
6.72 percent on Wednesday, within a whisker of their euro-era
high of 6.79 percent hit in November.
"If you take all the noise out, those yields have traded
within a 5-6.7 percent range in the past 2 years, so when you
get to the top of the range some people will always be happy to
book their profits as they are wary of some sort of policy
response," one trader said.
The previous wave of the crisis in November was tempered by
the European Central Bank, which injected around one trillion
euros of cheap loans into the banking sector over the following
months.
That sent yields below 5 percent early this year. But with
Spain struggling with sky-high unemployment, banks in need of
financial help, autonomous regions shut out of debt markets and
a bloated budget gap, it is little surprise they bounced back.
"Spain is reaching zones where it is harder and harder to
finance itself in the capital market," said Viola Julien, fixed
income analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.
"One can remember Portugal or Ireland - when they went above
the 7 percent mark they had to seek shelter in these (euro zone)
rescue funds and market participants are playing this scenario
right now."
URGED TO ACT
Adding to growing pressure for dramatic policy action at
next month's EU leaders' summit, European Central Bank president
Mario Draghi urged politicians to spell out a plan to dispel
doubts about the future of the currency union.
He spoke of joint support for banks and governments giving
up some of their sovereignty. The European Commission, which can
only propose new measures, said on Wednesday it was ready to
give Spain an extra year to reduce its budget gap.
But analysts were pessimistic that any of these proposals
were around the corner.
"They may come, but not tomorrow ... The bigger question
meanwhile is who will buy Spanish bonds from now on?," KBC
strategist Piet Lammens said.
With this question echoed by many trading desks around the
globe, investors have become more concerned about keeping their
money safe rather than what their profit is going to be.
Money kept pouring into Germany, whose two-year yields
remained just above zero percent and 10-year yields
hovered around record lows of about 1.25 percent.
Such low yields in Germany also pushed investors towards
countries such as France, Austria or Belgium - tagged by many as
"semi-core" and seen as riskier than the Netherlands or Finland
but with higher-yielding bonds. French and Austrian yields hit
record lows of2.61 percent and 2.13 percent, respectively.
IRISH VOTE
Ireland is voting on Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday,
with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote that would ensure
its access to the ESM rescue fund and save the euro zone from
extra trouble.
Markets remain wary of a potential "no" vote and the
outcome, which will be known on Friday, may bring some relief
for Irish bonds. Ireland's yield curve inverted this week, with
short-term debt yields rising more than those on longer-dated
debt in a sign of a higher perceived risk of default.
But it is unlikely to bring any lasting respite for Spain or
Italy as bigger underlying worries remain.
"I think the Irish will vote 'yes' ... but I can't see why
that should be a turning point for the periphery given the woes
in Spain and obviously in Greece," a second trader said.
A poll on Wednesday showed parties for and against Greece's
bailout were very close to each other before a June 17 election
that may decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not,
keeping market uncertainty high.