* Bunds hit new highs, Spanish yields hover near 7 pct
* Ireland expected to say "yes" in vote on fiscal treaty
* No respite seen as Spain sells debt next week
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 31 Spanish bond yields eased on
Thursday, but remained close to their highest levels in the
history of the euro zone as markets judged the Madrid government
would sooner or later have to ask for outside help to bail out
its banks.
Yields pulled back a touch after hitting the top of their
historic range, helped by strong words from European Central
Bank officials and the hope of some investors that policymakers
will be forced to take stronger action soon.
But with a Spanish debt auction scheduled for next week,
yields look more likely to rise than fall in coming days.
With little respite in sight for the euro zone's
highly-indebted periphery, safe-haven German bond yields hit
record lows across much of the curve, and Bund futures
marked new highs.
Spanish 10-year yields were 12 basis points
lower on the day at 6.56 percent after coming within a whisker
of their euro-era high of 6.79 percent on Wednesday, but the
cost of insuring against a default hit a new high
.
"It feels like we're at the final stages of the
crisis...it's just a matter of timing," a trader said.
"Yes, yields have fallen a bit today but there's nothing to
stop them going higher unless the European Central Bank
intervenes and it doesn't look like they're quite ready to do
that."
The previous wave of the crisis in November was halted by
the ECB injecting around one trillion euros of cheap loans into
the banking sector over the following months.
That sent yields below 5 percent early this year. But with
Spain struggling with sky-high unemployment, banks in need of
financial help, autonomous regions shut out of debt markets and
the budget deficit high, the bounce is little surprise.
"Spain is reaching zones where it is harder and harder to
finance itself in the capital market," said Viola Julien, fixed
income analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.
"One can remember Portugal or Ireland - when they went above
the 7 percent mark they had to seek shelter in these (euro zone)
rescue funds and market participants are playing this scenario
right now."
URGED TO ACT
Adding to growing pressure for dramatic policy action at
next month's EU leaders' summit, European Central Bank president
Mario Draghi urged politicians to spell out a plan to dispel
doubts about the future of the currency union.
He spoke of joint support for banks and governments giving
up some of their sovereignty. The European Commission, which can
only propose new measures, said on Wednesday it was ready to
give Spain an extra year to reduce its budget gap.
But analysts were pessimistic that any of these proposals
were around the corner and said Spain would have a challenging
time at debt auctions next week.
"At the end of the day someone always buys the bonds...but
there's going to be a concession," said Peter Schaffrik, rate
strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to dealers'
practise of cheapening the paper ahead of a bond auction.
With investors more concerned with keeping their money safe
rather than making profits, money kept pouring into Germany.
Two-year yields remained only just above zero
percent and 10-year yields hit a new trough of
1.199 percent.
Bund futures rose as high as 146.08, helped by
worse-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data, before
settling 70 ticks higher at 146.03.
Such low yields in Germany also pushed investors towards
countries such as France, Austria or Belgium - tagged by many as
"semi-core" and seen as riskier than the Netherlands or Finland
but with higher-yielding bonds. French and Austrian yields hit
record lows of 2.35 percent and 2.12 percent, respectively.
IRISH VOTE
Ireland is voting on Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday,
with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote that would ensure
its access to the ESM rescue fund and save the euro zone from
extra trouble.
Markets remain wary of a potential "no" vote and the
outcome, which will be known on Friday, may bring some relief
for Irish bonds. Ireland's yield curve inverted this week, with
short-term debt yields rising more than those on longer-dated
debt in a sign of a higher perceived risk of default.
But it is unlikely to bring any lasting respite for Spain or
Italy as bigger underlying worries remain.
"I think the Irish will vote 'yes' ... but I can't see why
that should be a turning point for the periphery given the woes
in Spain and obviously in Greece," a second trader said.
A poll on Wednesday showed parties for and against Greece's
bailout were running very close before a June 17 election that
may decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not, keeping
market uncertainty high.