* Bund yields mark new lows, two-years turn negative

* Profit taking seen possible before long UK weekend

* Spanish yields edge up, little respite seen

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, June 1 German Bund yields hit new lows across the curve on Friday, with yields on two-year debt turning negative, on fears Spain may need external help to shore up its troubled banking sector as its sovereign financing costs threaten to become prohibitive.

Investors concerned the euro zone debt crisis will get worse before it gets better have been piling into a diminishing number of safe havens, including bonds issued by Germany.

Two-year yields dipped below zero for the first time, falling as low as -0.001 percent, while 10-year yields set new lows of 1.1677 percent, down 4 basis points on the day. June Bund futures set a new record of 146.52, up 49 ticks on the day.

"There is nothing to resist these moves," a trader said. "A policy response might stop it but there is no sign of that."

By contrast, Spanish bond yields surged this week to close to their highest level since the launch of the euro, raising questions about the country's ability to fund itself over the longer term.

But market players may close some short positions in peripheral debt and book profits on safe-haven Bunds before the weekend to avoid being exposed to losses should policymakers take unexpected steps to curtail the latest debt crisis flare-up.

However, any such market moves were expected to be temporary.

"It's looking like Greece will be able to form a government and the Irish will vote 'yes' in their referendum, which are both positives, but not positive enough to remove the scrutiny from Spain," said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade strategy at ING.

Ireland's referendum on the new European Union fiscal treaty was expected to pass by a sizeable margin, although the latest Greek opinion polls contradicted each other .

The head of the European Central Bank stepped up pressure on Thursday for a joint guarantee on euro zone bank deposits, as data showed Spaniards were shifting money abroad at the fastest rate since records began.

Meanwhile, the European Commission's top economic official, Olli Rehn, warned that the single currency area could disintegrate without stronger crisis-fighting mechanisms and tough fiscal discipline.

Traders said many investors were also avoiding putting on large positions before U.S. employment data later in the day. UK markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, which will have the knock-on effect of reducing trading volumes across Europe.

"U.S. payrolls is the main event and the data yesterday was supportive but unless it is dramatically different to expectations it may not have too much of an impact given all that is going on in Europe," a trader said.

"The question is how are people going to set up ahead of the long weekend in the UK. I can't see why Bunds should sell off too far, there doesn't seem to be any sign of an imminent policy response."

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were up 3.5 basis points at 6.64 percent, but holding below euro era highs of 6.80 percent for now.

There was little lasting respite seen for the bonds with Spain due to sell debt next week. Traders said primary market dealers were expected to absorb the issuance but may find it harder to pass the paper on to end holders.

Spain is almost wholly dependent on its domestic banks to support bond auctions as international investors have steadily sold the paper this year.

A worse-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, could spur Bunds higher after private payroll data released on Thursday showed the labour market recovery was stalling - one factor behind the rally in Bunds.