LONDON, June 1 European shares fell and German
government bond yields hit new record lows on Friday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data pointed to a
faltering recovery in the world's largest economy.
Employers created 69,000 jobs last month, the Labour
Department said on Friday, the fewest since May last year.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-farm payrolls to
increase by 150,000.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European
shares extended losses and was trading 2.2 percent lower at
951.30 points. German Bund futures hit a record high of
146.89, up 86 ticks on day.
German 10-year yields fell as low as 1.129
percent, while two-year yields dropped further into
negative territory, reaching -0.010 percent.