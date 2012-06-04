LONDON, June 4 German debt futures held near
record highs on Monday as demand for low-risk assets was
supported by weak U.S. employment data last week, which heaped
extra tension on markets already rattled by the euro zone's
intensifying debt crisis.
Bund futures fell 10 ticks to 146.24 shortly after
the open, but remained at extremely elevated levels after
hitting a record high of 146.89 on Friday. Last week, the
contract rallied 227 ticks.
Analysts said the flight to safe-haven bonds was expected to
continue until clarity emerged on issues such as the outcome of
Greek elections due on June 17 and the recapitalisation of
European banks, now exposed to a crisis in Spain.
"Markets have moved to extremes and mounting global macro
worries have joined the anxiety about Spain and Greece. Bunds
and (U.S.) Treasuries will remain bid as risk assets are
hammered," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann in a
note to clients.
Selling of riskier assets such as equities accelerated in
Asian trading as concerns about the health of the U.S. economy
gathered pace after a non-farm payrolls report on Friday showed
the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in May than expected.
In the euro zone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded
to the bloc's deepening crisis by pressing for closer
integration, including a central authority to manage finances
and sweeping new powers for Europe's political and legal
institutions.
However, the long-term plans were not expected to offer much
relief for investors fretting over the possibility of a Greek
exit from the currency union and the mounting problems in Spain
that may require some form of bailout.