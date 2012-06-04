* Bunds slip, investors book profit on record-breaking rally
* Spain, Greece worries to maintain safe-haven demand
* ECB meeting, EU summit watched closely
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, June 4 German government debt prices
fell, while Spanish bonds gained on Monday, as some investors
locked in profits on last week's rally, wary that a policy
response to the euro zone's debt crisis might be in the works.
There were few signs of immediate steps, though, with
Germany still voicing opposition to proposals such as
cross-border banking deposit guarantees or common euro zone
bonds. This left intact the underlying support for safe-haven
Bunds.
Trading was expected to remain volatile in coming days as
markets fret Spain may not have enough resources to bail out its
stricken banks and stave off contagion from the Greek crisis.
"It's relatively difficult to be positive on these
developments," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst
at Bayerische Landesbank.
"But we haven't given up because the past has also taught us
that European politicians usually move when things become really
dangerous. I think we are quickly moving towards this point."
Daheim said a European Central Bank rate-setting meeting on
Wednesday could be the "surprise market mover", but also pointed
to a European Union summit at the end of the month as a
potentially "decisive" moment in the crisis.
The ECB is widely expected to keep its key interest rates on
hold at a record low 1 percent, but speculation some form of
monetary easing may be unveiled has picked up in recent days.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of
Seven leading industrialised countries will hold a conference
call on Tuesday to discuss the European crisis, a spokeswoman
for the Canadian finance minister said.
Bund futures were last 67 ticks lower on the day at
145.67, but remained at extremely elevated levels after hitting
a record high of 146.89 on Friday. Cash 10-year German yields
were 5.3 basis points higher at 1.228 percent.
The moves were exacerbated by lower volumes due to a two-day
bank holiday in Britain.
Last week, Bunds futures rose more than two points in their
sharpest weekly rise in 5-1/2 months. German yields hit record
lows across the curve on Friday, with two-year yields
briefly dipping into negative territory.
POLICY OPTIONS
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called at the weekend
for the euro zone to set up a new fiscal authority to manage the
bloc's finances, a move some analysts have
interpreted as signalling greater willingness to seek help.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has also pressed for
closer integration. However, the long-term plans
were not expected to offer much relief for investors.
"It's not really something the market can work with right
now... It seems to be rather symbolic messages that do not
change the big picture for now," said Michael Leister,
strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
In Spain, 10-year yields fell 13 bps to 6.40
percent, having risen above 6.70 percent last week, within touch
of their highest levels in the 13-year history of the euro zone.
But selling pressure on Spanish bonds may come back before a
sale of the country's debt on Thursday.
The small amount of bonds on offer - 2 billion euros - is
likely to ensure the sale does not flop, but borrowing costs are
expected to rise, especially for the 10-year bonds, which
international investors have been largely avoiding this year.
"The decision to sell longer-dated paper on Thursday is a
high-stakes gamble," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro sovereign
strategy. "While the auction is unlikely to fail given its
relatively modest size, the concession will be significant...
placing yet more pressure on Spanish spreads."