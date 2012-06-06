* Markets weigh ECB rate cut chance, German debt slips
* Solid five-year German auction shows underlying demand
* Spain yields edge lower as momentum for bailout grows
By William James
LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday with the near-term outlook hinging on whether the
European Central Bank cuts interest rates to help counter an
economic slowdown, though expectations of monetary easing from
the bank were limited.
A run of grim economic data and rising tension in financial
markets over Spain's fragile banks and Greece's uncertain euro
zone future has led markets to price in an outside chance that
the ECB will lower rates.
"I can't really see anything of huge substance coming out of
this meeting, but I think some in the market can. There's
probably people out there thinking about a huge selloff in Bunds
if (the ECB) does something very significant," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor, strategist at Rabobank in London.
However, most economists in a Reuters poll expect the
central bank to hold fire - an outcome that analysts say could
disappoint those positioned for a cut and revive appetite for
ultra-low yielding, but safe and liquid German debt.
Dovish language from the ECB, signalling a rate cut may be
on the way in the coming months, would limit the extent of any
rebound in Bunds, analysts said.
Bund futures were 50 ticks lower at 145.26, falling
further from record highs of 146.89 hit on Friday. German bond
yields hit record lows across the curve last week as the
nervousness over Spain's finances prompted a surge in demand for
less risky assets.
That solid underlying demand was evident at Germany's 3.98
billion euro auction of five-year bonds, where bidding was
strong despite a record low auction yield of 0.41 percent.
"I don't think there is much desire to enter short positions
at the moment, merely to trim some long positions, hence this
auction is being relatively unaffected by the selloff we've seen
so far this week," said Credit Agricole strategist Peter
Chatwell.
As some in markets look to central banks for more action to
ease the euro crisis and bolster a faltering global economic
recovery, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
before Congress on Thursday will also be closely watched.
"If we get some action from either of the two, the ECB or
the Fed, the markets could extend the fall (in yields) we've
seen. Fundamentally where Bunds and Treasuries are right now is
not sustainable," said Chris Becker, market strategist at
inter-dealer broker Tradition.
BAILOUT HOPES GROW
Appetite for risk has crept back in so far this week as
markets take stock of the growing momentum behind calls for an
international bailout for Spain's banks that does not put extra
pressure on the government's finances.
"The market seems have the opinion that there will be a
solution, even if it doesn't know exactly what that solution
will be ... that's what is pushing Spain's yields down," said
Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 3.3 basis
points lower on the day at 6.28 percent, extending this week's
fall to around 25 bps.
Spain's treasury minister said on Tuesday that the country
was losing access to funding markets, and that the European
Union should help to recapitalise its banks.
Any decision on how to help Madrid shore up its banks is
likely to have to wait until the first phase of an independent
banking audit is completed later this month, sources said.