* ECB less dovish than expected but rate cut seen
* Fed's Bernanke expected to hint at more easing
* Solid German auction shows underlying demand
* Spain yields ease as momentum for bank aid grows
* Focus on Thursday's Spanish debt auction
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday as speculation that central banks will provide fresh
stimulus to foster the global economic recovery boosted riskier
assets.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at 1
percent and put the onus on euro zone governments to solve the
bloc's debt crisis, briefly helping Bunds to pare losses
.
But some market participants still expect the ECB to cut
borrowing costs in coming months given grim economic data and
the festering euro zone debt crisis now in its third year.
With the ECB out of the way, focus has turned to U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony
on the economy on Thursday at which many in the market are
expecting him to hint at more policy easing.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart bolstered equities
when he said the Fed may need to consider additional easing if a
wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's troubles generate a
broader financial shock.
A slump in British manufacturing activity has also boosted
expectations of an added dose of Bank of England stimulus on
Thursday, just a month after the BoE decided to pause its
quantitative easing programme.
All this added to the more upbeat tone for riskier assets
and sent German Bund futures down 110 ticks down on the
day to settle at 144.66, retreating further from record highs of
146.89 hit on Friday.
"Even though the ECB disappointed today, investors are
betting there will be a rate cut next month, that the BoE could
announce more QE and Mr Bernanke may hint at further stimulus
measures tomorrow," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic.
"It's those expectations which are giving risk markets a
lift in general as a result Bunds and other core government
bonds are losing some of their safe-haven appeal."
SPANISH TEST
German 10-year bond yields rose 12 basis points to 1.32
percent, bouncing off a record low of 1.127
percent hit last Friday as nervousness over Spain's finances
prompted a surge in demand for safer assets.
Bund yields could rise further in coming sessions especially
if Spain passes a key test for investor demand for its debt at
an auction on Thursday, strategists said.
The sale of 1-2 billion euro of bonds comes two days after
Spain's treasury minister said the country was losing access to
funding markets, and that the European Union should help to
recapitalise its banks.
"The auction should be fine. It's short-dated and it's a
small size. The 10-year bond may struggle a bit but for the
front end domestics will buy it," a trader said.
Appetite for risk has crept back in this week as markets
take stock of the growing momentum behind calls for an
international bailout for Spain's banks that does not put extra
pressure on the government's finances.
Any decision on how to help Madrid shore up its banks is
likely to have to wait until the first phase of an independent
banking audit is completed later this month, sources said.
"The market seems to have the opinion that there will be a
solution, even if it doesn't know exactly what that solution
will be... That's what is pushing Spain's yields down," said
Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were two basis
points lower on the day at 6.29 percent, extending this week's
fall to around 25 bps.