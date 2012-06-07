LONDON, June 7 Bund futures fell on Thursday as
investors continued to take profit on lofty German debt but
losses were limited before an auction that would test sentiment
towards Spain only days after a minister said the country was
being cut off from markets.
A sale of 10-year bonds could test investor confidence at a
time when the country's borrowing costs are nearing
unsustainable levels, as market players worry about the
country's ability to recapitalize its banking system without
running out of funds.
But analysts said Spain should be successful in raising the
$1.25-2.5 billion, to be split between three bonds including
some with short maturities, largely because of the low target
that was set for the auction. The recent improvement in risk
sentiment on hopes of central bank stimulus and of a European
policy response to Spain's banking problems also provided a more
favorable backdrop, KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.
"The auction size is quite small, in this context I think
the auction will go OK," he said.
The German Bund future was last down 14 ticks on
the day at 144.52. It extended losses made in the previous
session, when investors clung to hopes of more monetary easing,
even after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi put the
onus of a crisis resolution firmly on governments.
Concerns over Spain's overleveraged banking system and
Greece's uncertain future in the euro took the Bund to record
highs last week of 146.89.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies on the
economic outlook later in the session and investors will also
scour his comments for any clues on further monetary easing
after data last week showed the unemployment rate rising for the
first time in nearly a year.
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday laid out the case
for the U.S. central bank to provide more support to a fragile
economy as financial turmoil in Europe mounts.