* Bund futures fall as investors take profit
* Investors eye European policy response, U.S. stimulus
* Demand seen at relatively small Spanish auction
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 7 German Bund futures fell on
Thursday, extending losses on growing expectations of further
U.S. monetary stimulus and hopes of a European policy response
to Spain's banking problems that sent the peripheral nation's
debt prices sharply higher.
Spain's sale of 10-year bonds will test investor appetite
for the country's debt at a time when its borrowing costs are
not far from unsustainable levels and days after its treasury
minister said the country was being cut off from markets.
But analysts said Spain should be successful in raising the
$1.25-2.5 billion, to be split between three bonds including
some with short maturities, largely because of the low target
that was set for the auction.
The recent improvement in risk sentiment - based on hopes
for more central bank stimulus and for some kind of European
policy response to Spain's banking problems - also provided a
more favorable backdrop for the sale, analysts said.
"The auction size is quite small. In this context I think
the auction will go OK," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.
The Bund future fell 37 ticks to 144.29 as
investors continued to take profit on German debt after the
contract hit a record high of 146.89 last week.
The Bund sold off sharply in the previous session as
investors clung to hopes of more monetary easing, even after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi put the onus for
crisis resolution firmly on the euro zone's governments.
Markets are optimistic about the prospect of further
stimulus from the Federal Reserve after Vice Chair Janet Yellen
on Wednesday laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to
provide more support to a fragile economy as financial turmoil
in Europe mounts.
Investors will scour Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
on the economic outlook later in the session for any such clues
after data last week showed the unemployment rate rising for the
first time in nearly a year.
PAIN IN SPAIN
Analysts said investors could get worried if Spain, which
has funded 56 percent of its planned 2012 issuance under better
funding conditions earlier in the year, showed any failure to
sell towards the upper end of its target.
They would also look at whether the average yield was above
those in secondary market and the size of the tail - the
difference between the average price and the lowest accepted
price - to gauge the quality of the bidding.
"I don't expect the cover to be spectacular, on the other
hand they are not actually selling very much," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities said.
"(...) This massive cloud, talk of Spain being on the brink
of a rescue package, all of that does not help."
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has
not yet requested assistance and is resisting being placed under
international supervision, European sources said on Wednesday.
Spanish government bond yields were down 13
basis points at 6.17 percent, while the Italian equivalent
shed 9.3 bps to 5.58 percent.
"I think yesterday was quite a risk-on day and I think you
are just continuing with that same kind of theme. I think people
expect something to happen," a trader said. "There is some
positive momentum towards it and I think that's causing quite a
lot of people to reassess their positions."