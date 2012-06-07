LONDON, June 7 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell on Thursday while German Bund futures extended
falls on growing speculation Europe will come up with a solution
to tackle Spain's banking crisis.
"It's based on hope, rather than actual facts, that there
will be a resolution to Spanish bank problems. We might have
started to trip some stops in Bunds which were looking extremely
stretched. This is just fast money at the moment," a trader
said.
Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 12
basis points to 5.55 percent while equivalent Spanish yields
were down 10 bps at 6.2 percent.
Shorter-dated yields also fell before a Spanish auction of
up to 2 billion euro of bonds which will be a test of the
country's ability to tap investors after a minister said the
country was being cut off from markets.
German Bund futures fell as much as 66 ticks on the
day to 144.00 but traded volumes were miniscule at a mere 15,431
lots.