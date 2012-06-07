* Bund futures fall as investors take profit
* Investors hope for European policy response, U.S. stimulus
* Strong demand at an auction of Spanish debt
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 7 Spanish government bond yields
fell on Thursday as strong demand at a debt sale offered further
relief to a market riding on hopes of a policy response to the
country's banking problems and of further monetary stimulus.
Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros of
two-, four- and ten- year debt, helped by a more favorable
backdrop to risk sentiment in recent sessions.
The relatively small size of the auction was expected to
draw sufficient appetite, even though there were some jitters
before the sale after a minister earlier this week said that the
country was being cut off from markets.
Analysts said the auction showed Spain could still raise
funds in commercial markets, but did not extinguish worries over
its ability to do so while recapitalising its ailing banks.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty on exactly how much it
will cost to clean up the bank sector and if you pile that on to
a sovereign that is already struggling with a very weak economy
(and) high unemployment ... investor confidence is easily lost,"
Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec said.
"As long as you need to borrow, you need to have that in the
long run rather than in just one auction."
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
13 basis points at 6.18 percent.
The 611 million euro sale of Spain's benchmark 10-year paper
- which analysts say would be the most indicative of investor
confidence - drew bids worth 3.3 times the amount on offer above
2.4 in a previous sale.
Spain sold just above the top range of its target and drew
higher bid-to-cover ratios across the board, but average yield
also increased across maturities.
"It was a little bit better than I was expecting. Of course
they have issued the maximum amount that they were targeting and
this is good news," Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist,
Intensa SanPaolo said.
"Only the tail of the auction was a little bit too fat. That
signals anxiousness on the part of the investors, so that was
the only weak spot of the result of this auction."
Investors look at the tail - the difference between the
average and the lowest accepted price - to gauge the quality of
bidding for a bond.
The strong Spanish auction took the shine off euro zone debt
considered relatively safe, with French, Belgian and Austrian
government bond yields all moving sharply higher.
Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts,
with traders saying investors where selling Italian debt to buy
Spanish equivalent, reversing a previously held relative trade.HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL
Hopes for some kind of European policy action to tackle
Spain's banking problems and of further monetary stimulus across
the globe have given investors an excuse to take profit on lofty
levels on German bond prices.
China's central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 25
basis points in a surprise move on Thursday to shore up
slackening economic growth, its first rate cut since the depths
of the 2008/09 financial crisis..
German Bund futures fell 42 ticks on the day to
143.25, after rolling over into its September contract. It was
poised for its first weekly loss since March but many analysts
saw the move as merely a correction.
"There was a one-sided long bull-run of the Bund and also of
the Treasury futures," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said. "It
is not a surprise that a lot of investors are now taking profits
on this rally."
Ten-year German government bond yields were up
2.4 basis points at 1.36 percent, not far from a key technical
level of 1.37 percent - a 21-day moving average.
"We need to close above there otherwise this could still be
just a bit of a correction to the falling trend," the trader.
Expectations for near-term action from the European Central
Bank were dented after ECB President Mario Draghi put the onus
firmly on euro zone governments to solve the bloc's debt crisis
on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also doused expectations
that a June 28-29 European Union summit would produce a major
breakthrough to a closer fiscal and banking union in the
17-nation currency bloc.
Markets were pinning hopes for more monetary stimulus on the
Federal Reserve after Vice Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday laid
out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more support
to a fragile economy.
Investors will scour Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
on the economic outlook later in the session for any such clues
after data last week showed the unemployment rate rising for the
first time in nearly a year.