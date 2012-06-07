* Strong demand at an auction of Spanish debt
* Bund futures fall as investors take profit
* Investors hope for European policy response, U.S. stimulus
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 7 A better-than-expected Spanish
auction result and expectations that a policy response to the
euro zone crisis was in the works pushed 10-year Spanish yields
back down to 6 percent on Thursday, but that level looked hard
to break.
Jitters created by a Spanish minister who said earlier this
week that the country was shut out of the market were quickly
dispersed after results showed the sale of 2.1 billion euros
worth of two-, four- and 10-year bonds was met by solid demand.
The outcome helped push safe-haven German bonds lower and
hammered bonds issued by France, Austria and Belgium, which have
been on a fast rally in the past few days as investors sought
after debt safer than Spain's or Italy's but higher yielding
than Germany's.
Demand for the Spanish auction was also fueled by hopes for
some kind of European policy action to tackle Spain's banking
problems and of further monetary stimulus across the globe.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 25 basis
points lower at 6.054 percent, having fallen to a one-month low
of 6.008 percent earlier in the session.
"A lot of the relief is based on hopes rather than
well-informed or all-things-considered analysis. Betting on
policymakers to get their act together has not been the best
strategy over the course of the crisis," Commerzbank rate
strategist David Schnautz said.
"The auction went well, but it seems like it's only a matter
of time until the market will start focusing on the hurdles that
need to be cleared. To have yields back at 6 percent is nice but
... it (looks) like we're seeing a turning point here."
He said this was a good opportunity to offload some of the
"remaining (Spanish) inventory" and added it was "hard to be
bullish on Italy while having a bearish view on Spain", although
he still expected Italian bonds to outperform Spanish paper.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were
flat at 5.67 percent, having fallen as low as 5.53 percent on
Thursday - a level which a trader said was not adequate given
the risks surrounding the euro zone's periphery.
"There was so much worry about this Spanish auction over the
past week that everybody imagined it was going to be a blood
bath ... but this is almost entirely short-covering rather than
any new money going in," the trader said of the outperformance
of Spain and Italy over other markets.
"Back at 6 percent they seem to be out of the woods but we
feel this is premature, there doesn't seem to be any quick fix
for Spain."HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL
Policymakers are rather coy on their plans to tackle the
crisis. U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank was ready to act if financial troubles mount, but
offered few hints that further monetary easing was imminent.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said she was ready to
use all instruments to maintain stability in the euro zone, but
she spoke mainly about the existing tools, which many in the
market deem as inefficient.
Nevertheless, the German Bund future fell 60 ticks
on the day to 143.07, after rolling over into the September
contract, which was poised for its first weekly loss since
March.
Many analysts saw the move as merely a correction, though,
which was nearing an end. Ten-year German government bond
yields were up 4.2 basis points at 1.37 percent,
their 21-day moving average.
"We need to close above there otherwise this could still be
just a bit of a correction to the falling trend," another trader
said.