LONDON, June 8 German Bund futures opened higher
on Friday after Fitch's downgrade of Spain's credit rating by
three notches heightened expectations that the country was close
to asking for financial help to save its banks.
Fitch cut its rating on Spain's government debt to BBB, two
notches short of "junk" status, and placed the country on
'negative outlook', citing contagion risks from the Greek
crisis.
The downgrade cooled the slightly improved sentiment seen
this week on the back of a better-than-expected Spanish debt
auction and expectations that a policy response to the euro zone
crisis was in the works.
Such hopes waned already in the previous session as Federal
Reserve Chairmen Ben Bernanke fell short of hinting that further
monetary stimulus was imminent.
At 0602 GMT, Bund futures were 39 ticks higher on
the day at 143.45, with 10-year cash yields 4.1
basis points lower at 1.343 percent.
"Assisted by our view that the market will soon fear
forced-selling in (Spanish government bonds), we recommend a
long position in the Bund future today," Commerzbank rate
strategist David Schnautz said in a note.
Barring any surprise policy announcements, market tensions
are likely to increase further next week. Austerity-fatigued
Greeks head to the polls again on June 17, in an election which
many fear it may eventually lead Athens out of the euro.