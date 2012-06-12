LONDON, June 12 German Bunds were steady on
Tuesday and were likely to remain underpinned by a bailout for
Spanish banks that failed to ease concerns about the country's
long-term access to markets, and before make-or-break Greek
elections over the weekend.
Against that backdrop, investors are expected to snap up
10-year and 50-year Austrian bonds and Dutch paper maturing in
2033 at auctions this session, as they seek relatively safe
alternatives to lower-yielding German bonds.
"We think the market has underestimated the impact of the
Greek elections. We couldn't be any longer of Bunds if we
tried," said a trader. "In Spain, we are looking for a full
bailout with conditions at some stage."
German Bund futures were flat at 143.90, after
rallying in the previous session as Spanish debt came under
pressure.
Market players are concerned over the impact the bailout of
up to 100 billion euros could have on Spain's sovereign yields,
potentially further pressuring its already stretched finances.
Investors could well opt to pile into 10-year German debt at
a sale on Wednesday before the Greek parliamentary election,
which will likely be decisive for the country's membership of
the euro.
As a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the
euro, European finance officials have discussed limiting the
size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks
and introducing euro zone capital controls.