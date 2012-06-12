LONDON, June 12 Italian and Spanish government
bond yields extended their rise on Tuesday as a weekend aid deal
for Spanish banks failed to ease fears about the country's
ability to fund itself.
Italian bonds came under added pressure as investors fretted
that an upcoming debt auction on Thursday might suffer in a
market also jittery about Greece's looming elections on Sunday
which will most likely decide the country's future in the euro
bloc.
"It must be because of the auctions that are coming in the
next couple of days," a trader said. ""(I) haven't seen many
flows so far anyway. I would say it's mostly future contract
driven."
Italian 10-year yields were last up 11 basis
points at 6.15 percent while equivalent Spanish yields
were 10 bps higher at 6.63 percent. Italian BTP
futures were down 85 ticks at 97.69.
German Bund futures also fell as investors booked profits
after their recent sharp rally but the losses were seen
short-lived given the uncertainties over Spain and Greece.