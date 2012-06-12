LONDON, June 12 Italian and Spanish government bond yields extended their rise on Tuesday as a weekend aid deal for Spanish banks failed to ease fears about the country's ability to fund itself.

Italian bonds came under added pressure as investors fretted that an upcoming debt auction on Thursday might suffer in a market also jittery about Greece's looming elections on Sunday which will most likely decide the country's future in the euro bloc.

"It must be because of the auctions that are coming in the next couple of days," a trader said. ""(I) haven't seen many flows so far anyway. I would say it's mostly future contract driven."

Italian 10-year yields were last up 11 basis points at 6.15 percent while equivalent Spanish yields were 10 bps higher at 6.63 percent. Italian BTP futures were down 85 ticks at 97.69.

German Bund futures also fell as investors booked profits after their recent sharp rally but the losses were seen short-lived given the uncertainties over Spain and Greece.