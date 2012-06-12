LONDON, June 12 Bund futures fell more than a
full point to hit the day's lows on Tuesday, extending losses as
some investors sold the German debt as a hedge against a 25-year
bond sale by the European Financial Stability Fund.
The EFSF earlier opened books for the sale via syndication
of the 25-year bond aimed at raising at least 1 billion euros.
"They (investors) are probably going to sell Bunds as a hedge
against the EFSF issue - that's why you see the big moves in the
long end of the curve," a trader said.
"There's not a lot of risk appetite out there so you're
seeing a 1.5 to 2.5 billion deal moving the market quite a bit.
The Bund future fell as much as 111 ticks on the
day to 142.78.