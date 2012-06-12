* Spanish yields hit record high as bailout concerns grow
* Spain funding ability questioned over subordination threat
* German debt falls on profit taking, euro zone concerns
* Italy yields also rise in run-up to Thursday bond auction
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 12 Spanish 10-year bond yields hit
their highest in the history of the euro zone on Tuesday, edging
closer to the 7 percent danger level and fuelling worries over
whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a
banking bailout.
The steep selloff in Spanish government bonds hit all
maturities and came two days after the country agreed a rescue
of up to 100 billion euros for its troubled banking sector with
euro zone finance ministers.
The structure of the bailout has not been confirmed, but
market concerns centre on whether repayment of the loans in the
event of default would have a higher priority than repaying
regular government bonds.
"If they start to build up official loans in Spain, we know
from experience in Greece that the official loans will refrain
from losses. You know that the private bondholder will be the
most affected," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
This could deter investors from buying new Spanish bonds,
driving borrowing costs higher and closer to the 7 percent level
that markets view as unsustainable for Spain over the long term.
Spain's 10-year bond yield rose 25 bps to a
record high 6.86 percent, surpassing peaks seen in November last
year to reach the highest since the 1999 launch of the euro.
Italian bond yields also rose before an auction on Thursday,
when the Treasury may have to pay dearly to sell debt, with
Sunday's make-or-break Greek election adding to investor unease.
Markets took profit on German Bund futures after a rally on
Monday while a glut of supply from highly-rated euro zone
countries this week also gave investors the opportunity to seek
higher yields elsewhere. The triple-A rated European Financial
Stability Facility priced a 25-year syndicated bond sale.
German Bund futures fell 140 ticks to 142.49,
pushing yields on 10-year German debt 12.5 bps
higher to 1.38 percent. Y i elds hit a record low of 1.127 percent
earlier in June.
German bonds underperformed their U.S. Treasury
counterparts, driving the yield gap between the two to its
narrowest in three months. This prompted some to question
whether the Bund might eventually lose its safe-haven appeal
given the rising cost of shoring up the euro zone.
"Market sentiment has been very much aligned with the view
that Bunds are a safe haven and therefore when the periphery
runs into more trouble, you hoover up the market," Philip Shaw,
chief economist at Investec, said.
"That may change and there is also a question over how low
markets are willing to push Bund yields. At what stage do Bunds
just simply not look like any value at all and at what stage do
markets turn to Treasuries?"
Others said the rise in yields did not indicate any decline
in investor confidence in German debt.
"Even though the front end of the curve is weaker today
you're still at less than 10 basis points - I don't think people
are too concerned at the moment," a trader said, referring to
the ultra-low yield on two-year German debt.
Germany sells 5 billion euros of 10-year Bunds on Wednesday.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 4.5
billion euros in three-year bonds on June 14, and off-the-run
securities maturing in 2020 and 2019.
While the auction is expected to meet demand from domestic
investors, current market conditions may make it more costly for
Italy to raise those funds, analysts said.
"I think they will get it away fine, it will just cost
them," Lyn Graham-Taylor, Rabobank fixed income strategist said.
Italian 10-year yields rose 13.5 bps to 6.17
percent, adding to a 29 bps rise in the previous session.
Measures adopted by Italy have put the country on a sound
footing to face Europe's financial turmoil, Industry Minister
Corrado Passera said on Monday, dismissing the idea Rome may
need external help..
But sentiment towards Italy is vulnerable and could worsen
if Spain's bailout depletes the funds available for dealing with
Italy should contagion spread.