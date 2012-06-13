* German bonds extend sell-off, multiple factors cited

* Solid Bund auction demand eases creditworthiness fears

* Spanish yields stabilise, test of 7 pct level still seen likely

By William James

LONDON, June 13 German bond prices tumbled on Wednesday, extending a steep fall seen the previous day, though a solid auction suggested their safe-haven status remained intact, with markets still fixated on Spain's elevated bond yields and Greek election risks.

The pressure remains on Spain after a 100 billion euro ($125 billion) bank rescue plan sparked concerns over whether Spanish government bond-holders would be pushed down the pecking order for repayment by the new bailout loans, and whether Madrid could continue borrowing at affordable rates.

Bund futures fell to a one-month low of 141.44, 104 ticks lower than the settlement price of the previous day, before rebounding to 141.66. Traders cited a combination of factors behind the fall, rather than a clear bearish trend.

Some said the rising cost of shoring up the euro zone was beginning to have a negative impact on Germany's credit quality.

German bonds have suffered more heavily than higher-yielding U.S. debt in the past two sessions, narrowing the 10-year yield gap by 15 bps to 17 bps - its tightest since early March.

However, a smooth 4.04 billion euro sale of 10-year German debt helped to calm market nerves that the crisis was affecting the region's largest and strongest economy.

"At least for now this auction will serve to calm down the worst fears the market was having going into the auction and should help to somewhat stabilise Bunds," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Ten-year German bond yields were last at 1.52 percent, above the recent lows but still at a historically very low level, and Markit data showed the cost of insuring the country's debt against default was barely changed on the week at 109 bps.

SHELTER

Market participants said profit-taking, new bond issues and an elevated risk that policymakers may take new action to prevent Europe's debt crisis escalating, had accelerated the fall in Bunds.

Ten-year German yields have risen more than 20 bps in less than two days to their highest since late May, after hitting record lows earlier this month when investors sought shelter in the euro zone's least risky debt.

"There isn't a clear-cut explanation... I would say there is some profit-taking and thinking that there may be a (policy) reaction after the Greek elections," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Greek elections on Sunday could hold the key to its future in the euro zone.

If parties opposed to the conditions of the country's bailout win power, Greece may leave the currency bloc, which could stir policymakers into action to prevent contagion and may cool demand for safe-haven Bunds.

An influx of highly rated bond supply from Austria, the Netherlands and the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund this week has offered higher-yielding alternatives to Bunds.

Traders also pointed to changes in Danish pension fund rules as an additional technical factor reducing demand for longer-dated German debt.

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were steady at 6.74 percent, consolidating the previous day's rise.

However after hitting euro-era highs of 6.86 percent on Tuesday, yields were seen rising further to test the 7 percent level - viewed by many as the point at which borrowing from capital markets becomes unaffordable in the long term.

"Above 7 percent and it gets very messy for Spain," a trader said.

Italy, seen as the next euro zone country in the market's sights after Spain, was also in focus before debt sales on Thursday, at which the sovereign was expected to pay a high cost to issue bonds.

Italian yields eased 3 bps to 6.13 percent on Wednesday, but have risen more than 30 basis points this week as worries about Spain have escalated.