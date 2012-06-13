LONDON, June 13 German Bund futures erased some early losses on Wednesday, as weaker-than-expected U.S. data dented appetite for riskier assets and Italian bonds came under pressure before Thursday's auction.

German Bund futures were down 28 ticks on the day at 142.19, having fallen as far as 141.44 earlier, as U.S. Treasuries turned higher on data reinforcing the view of a slowing U.S. economy.

Italian yields reversed earlier falls, with traders saying nerves were beginning to set in before a crucial bond sale the next day.

"There's a bit of risk aversion coming in ahead of the Italian auctions but not much cash behind it, BTP futures are coming off and the auction could be quite tough," one trader said.

The Treasury may face a tough test on Thursday when it offers three-year bonds and two longer-dated issues no longer sold on a regular basis, for a total of up to 4.5 billion euros.