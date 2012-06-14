* 10-year yields hit key level after rating cut to near junk
* Italy sells 4.5 bln euros of bonds, yields rise
* Selling pressure on Bunds resumes after early gains
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 14 Spanish benchmark bond yields
rose above 7 percent on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's
credit rating to just one notch above "junk", pushing borrowing
costs to levels that triggered full-scale bailouts for other
euro zone states.
Moody's slashed Spain by three notches to Baa3, its lowest
investment grade rating, and said it could lower the rating
further within three months. It said last weekend's aid plan for
Spain's banks would increase the country's debt burden
.
Yields on Spain's 10-year bonds rose as much
as 25 basis points to a euro-era peak of 7.02 percent while
Spanish default insurance costs were near record highs.
Shorter-dated paper was also under pressure with two-year
yields rising a similar amount to around 5.20
percent with little respite seen heading into Sunday's Greek
elections which could lead to that country quitting the euro.
"The ratings cut is more bad news for Spain and it increases
the chance of a full bailout," a trader said.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros ($125.7 billion) to shore up its banks,
a move that failed to reassure markets.
If Spain were cut to junk, some index-tracking investors
would be forced to sell its bonds, adding to upwards pressure on
yields and pushing funding costs even higher.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal were quickly forced to ask for
a bailout after yields on their bonds rose above 7 percent.Spanish yields settled 18 basis points up on the day at 6.96
percent with some traders saying the European Central Bank had
been asking for prices on the debt although no buying was seen.
"(Spanish yields) can trade tomorrow above 7 percent but
there may be some resistance ...because maybe the ECB could come
into the market to try to keep it below that level," said
Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a rate strategist at Lloyds Bank.
ITALY PASSES AUCTION TEST
Italy tested sentiment for its debt with a sale of 4.5
billion euros of bonds, finding better-than-expected demand
although borrowing costs rose sharply.
"What the market is focusing on is this rise in yield levels
with the 3-year rates at 5.30 percent. It's not the best of
signals given this renewed focus on fundamentals and also on the
back of the Spain downgrade," said Michael Leister, a strategist
at DZ Bank.
"This will keep on playing on the market and the market will
extrapolate the impact of these rising funding costs."
Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti - whose approval
rating has slumped - appealed to Italy's politicians on
Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to avoid Rome
becoming the next victim of the debt crisis.
But some analysts said time was running out.
"Demand is holding up, just about, but only because of
unprecedented domestic financial representation," said Nicholas
Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"Unless the ECB steps in very soon to restore confidence,
Italy and Spain will no longer have market access."
Dealers - who are obliged to absorb new issuance - had
cheapened the Italian paper considerably before the auction. Its
10-year yields settled at 6.16 percent, easing off
the day's peak of 6.35 percent.
German Bund futures gave up some early gains and
were last 12 ticks higher at 141.83, but some strategists said
they could gain momentum from negative sentiment towards
peripheral issuers before Sunday's Greek vote.�
"It makes sense for people to go risk off and a bit long
German Bunds if they are not already," Georgolopoulos said.
German 10-year yields were half a basis point
higher at 1.49 percent.