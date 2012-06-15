LONDON, June 15 German bonds were steady on
Friday as plans for coordinated central bank action to help
stabilise markets if Sunday's Greek elections lead to turmoil
kept a lid on investor demand for safe, low-risk assets.
Bund futures were flat at 141.83, recovering after
prices fell in after-hours trading on Thursday when Reuters
reported that major central banks stand ready to inject
liquidity, if needed, to prevent a credit squeeze.
The prospect of access to cash helped settle growing nerves
ahead of Sunday's Greek election which could put Athens on a
path to exit the euro zone if parties opposed to the conditions
of Greece's international aid plan come to power.
European equities were set to rise while the euro
held firm against the dollar. Traders warned that thin trade
could make markets volatile, with many investors having reverted
to neutral positions and deciding to sit out the session
awaiting the Greek election results.
Spanish and Italian bonds were expected to remain under
pressure despite the liquidity contingency plans as concerns
sparked by agreement of a 100 billion euro rescue for Spain's
banks continued to push both countries' borrowing costs toward
unsustainable levels.
"Spain is still in deep trouble, let's not forget that. It
has fundamental problems so liquidity to help hold things
together doesn't really solve that," a trader said.
On Thursday 10-year Spanish bond yields hit 7
percent for the first time since the launch of the euro. The
breach of this level raised expectations that the country would
be cut off from funding markets and forced to seek a bailout for
public finances on top of the agreed banking rescue.