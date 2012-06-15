* Spain, Italy lifted by prospect of central bank backstop

* Greek election risks see investors retire to sidelines

* Bunds steady, peripheral pressure expected to resume

By William James

LONDON, June 15 Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on Friday as sentiment toward riskier asset improved thanks to plans for coordinated central bank liquidity injections to help stabilise markets if Sunday's Greek elections cause turmoil.

The prospect of easy access to central bank cash helped settle nerves ahead of Sunday's Greek vote which could put Athens on a path to exit the euro zone if parties opposed to the conditions of Greece's international bailout come to power.

"It's having a good impact... on the bond side we see Spanish yields turning lower. It tells us that central banks at least won't let markets collapse on Monday," said Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

After reaching a euro-era high above 7 percent on Thursday, Spain's 10-year bond yield eased 12 basis points from its closing level to 6.84 percent, while Italian yields fell 10 bps to 6.06 percent.

Bund futures were flat at 141.83, recovering after a fall in after-hours trading on Thursday when Reuters reported that major central banks were ready to pump in liquidity, if needed, to prevent a credit squeeze.

Traders said thin Friday trade could make markets volatile, with many investors having taken neutral positions and deciding to sit out the session and await the Greek election results.

"It's very hard to do anything in the Bund. It's just shooting around 20 ticks at a time, which is a sign that a lot of desks are either taking less risks themselves or have been told 'stop taking risk until after the election'," a trader said.

German 10-year bond yields were flat at 1.49 percent. The yield has risen around 15 bps this week as German debt has sold off, in part driven by investors looking to trim their long positions given the high uncertainty over Greece.

PERIPHERY PRESSURE HIGH

Some of the relief in Italian and Spanish debt was due to speculative traders buying back bonds to close out short positions that profit when prices fall, traders said.

"People had probably gone quite short (on Italy) after the moves this week on Spain, so I'd expect, with the weekend coming up, people don't want to be short risk and are squaring up," the trader said.

In the medium term, Spanish debt was expected to stay under pressure despite the liquidity contingency plans, analysts said.

The agreement of a 100 billion euro rescue for Spain's banks has sparked concerns about whether existing bondholders would be pushed further down the queue for repayment, denting appetite for new debt and driving borrowing costs toward unsustainable levels.

"Spain is still in deep trouble, let's not forget that. It has fundamental problems so liquidity to help hold things together doesn't really solve that," a second trader said.

On Thursday, 10-year Spanish bond yields hit 7 percent for the first time since the launch of the euro. The breach of this level raised expectations that the country would be cut off from funding markets and forced to seek a bailout for public finances on top of the agreed banking rescue.