* Spain, Italy lifted by prospect of central bank backstop
* Greek election risks remain, Bunds close higher
* Any relief from Greek vote could be short-lived
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James
LONDON, June 15 Italian and Spanish bonds rose
on Friday as plans for coordinated central bank liquidity
injections to help stabilise markets if Sunday's Greek elections
cause turmoil offered investors some relief before the weekend.
The prospect of easy access to central bank cash boosted
demand for riskier assets like European stocks before Sunday's
Greek vote which will be decisive for the country's future in
the euro zone.
But market players did not want to be too downbeat on German
Bunds given the uncertainty surrounding the weekend and the
contract rebounded after heavy losses earlier in the week.
"There appears to be an element of central bankers lining up
to act," a trader said. "Bunds should never have been lower than
where they are now, they still should be a lot higher, given the
state of the periphery."
After reaching a euro-era high above 7 percent on Thursday,
Spain's 10-year bond yield eased 3.1 basis points
To 6.9 percent. Spanish bonds underperformed their Italian
counterparts, with Italian 10-year yields falling
21 bps to 5.95 percent.
The Spanish Treasury faces a challenging bond sale next week
as it struggles with record high borrowing costs and only days
after Sunday's cliffhanger Greek elections.
An audit of Spain's banks showing how much extra capital
they need should be completed by Monday, two sources told
Reuters and this will also influence market sentiment.
"What will happen on Sunday night, and especially on Monday
is going to be critical," Ioannis Sokos, strategist at BNP
Paribas said.
AMMUNITION
Central banks from Tokyo to London checked their ammunition
on Friday in preparation for any turmoil from Greece's election,
with the European Central Bank hinting at an interest rate cut
and Britain set to open its coffers.
ECB President Mario Draghi said his bank was ready to step
in and fund any viable euro zone bank that gets in trouble.
"It's having a good impact. It tells us that central banks
at least won't let markets collapse on Monday," said Emile
Cardon, market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
The prospect of central bank help underpinned appetite for
riskier assets, but German Bund futures also rebounded following
heavy losses earlier in the week.
Bund futures saw a settlement close of 142.29, up
46 ticks on the day. The rise was helped by data showing U.S.
manufacturing output contracting in May and consumer sentiment
falling to a sixth-month low in early June.
But this was the second straight week of losses as the
market absorbed a bout of long-dated supply and on tentative
concerns that the crisis would also take a toll on the euro
zone's biggest economy.
If Greek voters once again vote out parties in favor of
austerity in exchange for bailout cash, the country could
quickly run out of funds and could come under pressure to leave
the euro. A euro zone break up would have unmeasurable
consequences for other member states.
"If we don't get a pro-bailout administration the bid to
Bunds will return, absolutely. It's more than likely we'll take
out the highs," said Padhraic Garvey, strategist at ING in
Amsterdam.
The victory of pro-bailout parties could offer some relief
to riskier markets by easing expectations of an imminent Greek
exit. But the respite would be short-lived given concerns over
Spain and fears contagion could spread to the euro zone's third
largest economy, analysts said.
"Spain is still in deep trouble, let's not forget that. It
has fundamental problems so liquidity to help hold things
together doesn't really solve that," a second trader said.