LONDON, June 18 German bond prices fell at
Monday's open as an election victory for Greece's pro-bailout
New Democracy party staved off fears of an imminent Greek exit
from the euro zone, but few saw relief lasting over the long
term.
Political parties in favour of the country's life-support
bailout began forging a government on Monday after a narrow
victory over radical leftists that wanted to tear up the
existing agreement.
That brought relief to financial markets, easing demand for
the relative safety of German debt, boosting equity markets and
lifting the euro to a one-month high against the dollar.
German Bund futures briefly fell to a low of
141.14, down 115 ticks, before recovering to around 141.58. In
the cash market 10-year yields rose 9 basis points
to briefly hit 1.544 percent, their highest since mid May.
However, analysts did not see the relief prompting a
long-term decline in demand for German debt.
"We remain sceptical of any concerted risk rally after the
initial move...recently these rallies haven't lasted as long as
people expect," a trader said.
Market participants highlighted the slim margin of the
election victory as a source of uncertainty in Greek policy
making, and said concerns over Spain - currently battling to
maintain market confidence in its debt - could return to prompt
a rebound in Bunds.