* Spanish yields fall after bill sale
* Thursday's auctions to pose tougher test
* Bunds fall on market relief
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 19 Spain's government bond yields
eased on Tuesday after it raised 3 billion euros at a short-term
debt sale, though increasing borrowing costs intensified
speculation over how long the euro zone's fourth largest economy
can avoid a full bailout.
Spain paid the highest average cost since the launch of the
euro to sell 12-month paper, with the higher yields helping lure
in investors.
"They paid up quite heavily to do the one-year but managed
to do slightly over their target (amount) which, as far as Spain
goes, is deemed to be a positive," a trader said. "But we're not
seeing anyone coming in and buying bonds on the back of it."
A tougher test is due on Thursday when Spain sells up to 2
billion euros of two-, three- and five-year bonds, with analysts
saying the rescue agreed for Spanish banks earlier this month
will become a sovereign bailout sooner rather than later.
"The decidedly elevated yield levels leave a question mark
firmly in place as regards the sustainability of Spain's public
finances while doing nothing to temper speculation as to how
long the country might hold out before looking for a more
comprehensive bailout," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
Spanish 10-year yields shot above 7 percent on
Monday to their highest levels in euro-era history. They were
last 9 basis points lower on the day at 7.1 percent, unwinding
only some of the previous session's near 30 basis point rise.
"Spain can carry on for a short period of time, maybe two or
three months as they can issue at the short end of the curve
where funding costs are still more in line with historic
levels," said Michael Leister, DZ Bank rate strategist.
"But given how much is at stake and pressure from the
Troika... we think they could take the decision somewhat quicker
than we saw with Greece, Ireland or Portugal who tried to
stretch it to the limit."
Primary market dealers will be obliged to absorb Spain's new
issuance on Thursday but may demand a high price.
At a Group of 20 summit, European leaders agreed to move
towards a more integrated banking system to stem the debt crisis
which has seen domestic banks increasingly entwined with their
indebted sovereigns.
"The market knows that a complete solution is unlikely at
this stage but will be sensitive to signs that there is a strong
commitment by the stakeholders in the Euro project," said
Richard Bell, senior partner and co-CIO at Rogge Global
Partners, which manages $51 billion of assets.
"The recent Spain (bank) bailout was a clear attempt to get
ahead of the curve, but we are still very cautious. Progress
towards fiscal union is likely to remain painfully slow and
there is a clear risk of market disappointment."
Italian bonds have fared better than Spain's in recent
weeks, despite the risk of contagion should Spain be forced into
a bailout.
The 10-year spread between Italian and Spanish
yields widened almost 70 basis points in the last 10 days to 105
basis points and ING expect it eventually to hit 150 bps.
INVESTOR SENTIMENT
The depth of the euro zone crisis was reflected in data
showing German analyst and investor sentiment fell at its
fastest rate since October 1998 in June, although uncertainty
over the Greek election outcome was probably to blame for some
of the fall.
That did little to help Bunds, however, which fell sharply
after the Spanish debt sale.
September Bund futures were 51 ticks lower at
142.13, with 10-year German yields up 6 basis
points at 1.47 percent.
Sunday's Greek election brought no lasting relief to
markets. The conservative New Democracy party expects to form a
coalition government with the Socialists. Party
leader Antonis Samaras has promised to negotiate less punishing
terms for Greece's bailout.
