* Markets betting Fed will extend Operation Twist
* Greek conservatives hope to form a coalition on Wednesday
* Germany two-year bond sale seen going smoothly
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 20 German Bund futures fell to
six-week lows and Spanish 10-year yields dipped on Wednesday as
some investors bet on more monetary stimulus from the U.S.
central bank and action to help shield Spain and Italy from more
selling pressure.
Traders said mostly short-term investors were active in the
market and the move might reverse soon, especially if a Spanish
auction of short- and medium-term debt on Thursday disappoints.
The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day policy meeting later
and the market has high expectations that it may extend its
"Operation Twist" bond-buying programme that aims to push down
long-term borrowing costs by selling short-term securities to
buy longer-term ones.
Traders said the market was also expecting a dovish tone
from the Fed, possibly signalling further easing in the future.
Safe-haven Bund futures were last 29 ticks lower at
141.07, having earlier hit a six-week low of 140.82. Ten-year
German cash yields were 4 basis points higher at
1.57 percent.
"The market is betting (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke would
ride to the rescue here with some form of Fed magic," said
Commerzbank interest rate strategist David Schnautz, adding that
the break below the 50-day moving average in the Bund future
around 141.55 accelerated the sell-off.
One trader said the prospect of Greece's pro-bailout parties
forming a coalition later in the day and that a European
agreement may soon be reached to rescue Spain's ailing banks
were "bits and pieces giving a bid to the periphery".
A second trader said talk about the euro zone's rescue funds
stepping in to buy Spanish and Italian debt was also supporting
those bonds. The idea was put forward by Italy at a Group of 20
summit in Mexico on Tuesday.
This helped 10-year Spanish yields edge down.
But they remained close to 7 percent - a level closely watched
by investors as Ireland and Portugal were eventually forced out
of debt markets after their yields rose beyond there.
AUCTIONS
Spanish short-term bonds underperformed the rest of the
curve before sales of 2014, 2015 and 2017 bonds on Thursday.
Madrid paid its highest average cost since the launch of the
euro to sell 12-month paper on Tuesday.
As investors believe more aid may be needed to solve
Spain's problems than the agreed rescue package of up to 100
billion euros for its banks, every Spanish debt auction is seen
as a cliffhanger.
"I don't know about this risk rally, we have a Spanish
auction tomorrow," the second trader said.
Germany will sell up to 5 billion euros of two-year bonds
later on Wednesday, with the auction expected to find sufficient
demand after a rise in yields in recent days.
Two-year bonds yielded 0.089 percent after
starting the month in negative territory as investors flocked
into German debt fearing the euro zone might collapse under the
weight of its Greek and Spanish problems.
"The auction should be an easy exercise," Commerzbank's
Schnautz said. "As the market makes more room (for the new
bonds) we may actually touch 10 basis points, which these days
is almost a bargain."