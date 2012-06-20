* Markets betting Fed will extend Operation Twist
* Greek conservatives hope to form a coalition on Wednesday
* Germany two-year bond sale finds solid demand
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 20 German Bund futures fell to
six-week lows and Spanish 10-year yields dipped on Wednesday as
some investors bet on more monetary stimulus from the U.S.
central bank and action to help shield Spain and Italy from more
selling pressure.
Traders said mostly short-term investors were active in the
market and the move might reverse soon, especially if a Spanish
auction of short- and medium-term debt on Thursday disappoints.
Concerns remain over Spain's ailing banks and whether Europe
has sufficient resources available to prevent its debt crisis
from spiraling out of control. The acute uncertainty was
highlighted by a strongly bid auction of German two-year debt
that offers no interest and yields only 0.1 percent.
"Investors are still happy to buy short-dated paper just for
safety reasons whereas in the longer maturities we're just
seeing this 'risk on' effect in particular ahead of next week's
summit as speculation is building up that we will get something
there," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.
Euro zone officials have said they will be looking to launch
the long process of deeper political and economic integration at
a summit next week..
Bund futures were down 47 ticks on the day at
140.89, having hit a six-week low of 140.63 earlier in the
session.
Ten-year cash yields were 5 basis points
higher at 1.58 percent, with the bonds underperforming
shorter-dated paper. Two-year Schatz yields were
2.5 bps up at 0.112 percent.
The main factor pressuring Bunds on Wednesday was the
expectation that the Federal Reserve will announce later in the
day that it will extend its "Operation Twist" programme, which
aims to push down long-term borrowing costs by selling
short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
Traders said the market was also expecting a dovish tone
from the Fed, possibly signalling further easing in the future.
"The market is betting (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke would
ride to the rescue here with some form of Fed magic," said
Commerzbank interest rate strategist David Schnautz, adding that
the break below the 50-day moving average in the Bund future
around 141.55 accelerated the sell-off.
BITS AND PIECES
One trader said the prospect of Greece's pro-bailout parties
forming a coalition later in the day and that a European
agreement may soon be reached to rescue Spain's ailing banks
were "bits and pieces giving a bid to the periphery".
A second trader said talk about the euro zone's rescue funds
stepping in to buy Spanish and Italian debt was also supporting
those bonds. The idea was put forward by Italy at a Group of 20
summit in Mexico on Tuesday.
This helped 10-year Spanish yields fall 10 bps
to just below 7 percent - a level closely watched by investors
after Ireland and Portugal were eventually forced out of debt
markets after their yields rose beyond there.
Spanish short-term bonds underperformed the rest of the
curve before sales of 2014, 2015 and 2017 bonds on Thursday.
Madrid paid its highest average cost since the launch of the
euro to sell 12-month paper on Tuesday.
The belief that Spain will need more aid than the agreed
rescue package, of up to 100 billion euros for its banks, has
turned every Spanish debt sale into a cliffhanger.
"I don't know about this risk rally, we have a Spanish
auction tomorrow," the second trader said.